Full-stack AI company Nebius secures $1B for AI cloud platform development

AI infrastructure company Nebius Group has raised $1 billion in convertible notes.

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for AI developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs and offices across Europe, North America, and Israel. Nebius' core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI/ML workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks and data centre design), Nebius provides AI and ML practitioners the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models. The group also operates additional three businesses under their own distinctive brands: Toloka AI – data partner for all stages of AI development from training to evaluation: humans training machines;

Avride - one of the world’s most experienced self-driving teams: driverless cars and delivery robots;‍

TripleTen - a leading edtech platform specialising in reskilling individuals for successful careers in tech.

Nebius Group also holds equity stakes in other businesses, including ClickHouse and Toloka, an AI data solutions business.



According to Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius, the raise “marks another major milestone and underscores the deep conviction of the investment community in our business. “

"Since our $700 million equity financing in December 2024, we have been scaling rapidly and expanding our global AI infrastructure footprint. ´ The fresh capital we are raising now gives us more firepower to go faster, paving the way for increased revenue opportunities in 2026 and further accelerating us toward our medium-term target of mid-single-digit billions of dollars in revenue as a high-margin business, with potential upside.”

Volozh contends that the company’s non-core assets and equity stakes with significant growth profiles can be used to support the future funding requirements of its business.

“Our strong balance sheet and low interest burden will allow revenue growth to translate efficiently into bottom-line results and to be reinvested into our core business. These are important competitive differentiators for us as it should enable us to deploy billions of additional capital to support our plans for hypergrowth, while remaining disciplined on leverage and minimising shareholder dilution.“

Nebius Group intends to use the net proceeds of the issuance of the Notes to finance the continuing growth of its business, including the acquisition of additional compute power, the expansion of its data center footprint, and for general corporate purposes.













