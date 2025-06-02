Final Call: Secure Your First Mover Tickets for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026!

We are excited to remind you that the Tech.eu Summit London 2026 will be held on April 21–22 at the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Centre. This two-day event is set to once again bring together the global investment and startup community for insightful discussions, invaluable networking, and fruitful collaboration in the heart of London.

Act fast for the best price

The clock is ticking! This is your last chance to secure your First Mover tickets for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026. The limited number of these discounted tickets are running out fast! Currently, the First Mover Ticket is available for the special price of £300 + VAT. Once these are gone, the next phase, the Early Adopter Ticket, will be available for £350 + VAT.

Secure your ticket today!

Don’t wait! Grab one of the last remaining First Mover tickets now to take advantage of this significant saving. Join us at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre on April 21–22, 2026, for an extraordinary gathering of tech and investment leaders.

We look forward to seeing you there!