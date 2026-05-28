Kopa.ai raises €2M to build AI agents for end-to-end e-commerce operations

Kopa.ai, an agentic AI platform for e-commerce teams, has raised €2 million in seed funding in a round co-led by XTX Ventures and Practica Capital, with participation from Inovia Capital and angel investor Etan Ilfeld.

The company is building what it describes as an operating system for e-commerce businesses, designed to help teams delegate operational and analytical work to AI agents that can understand context, make decisions, and execute tasks autonomously.

Founded by a team with more than a decade of hands-on experience in e-commerce, Kopa.ai is built around the idea that running a successful online business requires thousands of expert decisions every week. Rather than focusing solely on automation, the platform aims to enable merchants to delegate work to AI agents in the same way they would rely on experienced internal operators.

Kopa.ai connects directly to a merchant’s existing tools and storefront, continuously analysing areas such as products, campaigns, inventory, customer behaviour and site performance. Based on this understanding, its AI agents identify opportunities to improve business performance and take action accordingly — including generating creatives, adjusting campaigns, reallocating budgets, or publishing updates across connected systems.

The platform is designed to interpret intent rather than rely on prompts or predefined workflows. Teams provide high-level objectives, while the system determines how to execute them. Actions can run with human approval or autonomously, depending on customer preferences.

According to the company, every action and outcome feeds back into the system, allowing the AI to improve its judgment and execution over time through a continuous cycle of analysis, decision-making, execution and learning.

According to Donatas Benaitis, founder of Kopa.ai, many e-commerce businesses have the potential to scale significantly faster, but are often slowed down by increasing operational complexity:

We’re building Kopa.ai to feel like handing work to your best expert - someone who understands what you’re trying to achieve from just a few words, makes smart decisions on your behalf, and delivers results that are often even better than you imagined.

Unlike point solutions focused on individual functions such as advertising, analytics or inventory management, Kopa.ai takes a broader approach across the entire e-commerce operation. Under the hood, the company is developing proprietary systems for structuring business knowledge, managing operational context and orchestrating specialised AI agents at scale.

The newly raised funding will be used to further develop the company’s core AI infrastructure, improve the intelligence and reliability of its agents, and expand its go-to-market efforts.