Nscale raises $1.1BN in Series B

Nscale, a less than two-year-old UK data centre startup which is key to Silicon Valley’s plans to build UK AI infrastructure, has raised $1.1bn in a Series B funding round. The round was led by Aker, the Norwegian energy infrastructure group, with participation from several other firms including Nokia and Nvidia.

Nscale currently works with Aker, developing OpenAI’s AI data centre in Norway, called Stargate Norway, and its UK equivalent Stargate UK. Nscale said the funding will be used to deploy large-scale AI infrastructure across Europe, North America and the Middle East, helping projects like Stargate Norway and also the UK Stargate project.

In total, Nscale has raised nearly $1.3bn including the Series B round.

“We are building the AI-native Infrastructure platform of tomorrow,” said Josh Payne, CEO of Nscale. “AI is reshaping industries, economies, and national strategies – but it cannot happen without the physical backbone: the data centres, the GPUs and the software to orchestrate them.

"We are building a vertically integrated, AI-engineered foundation designed to power the next generation of technological change, enabling industries and innovators across the globe to achieve what today feels impossible.

“We are creating one of the largest global platforms of its kind – purpose-built to meet surging demand and unlock breakthroughs at unprecedented scale.

"This allows Nscale to provide our customers access to scarce, and highly sought after, compute capacity and rapidly accelerate the build-out of secure, compliant and energy-efficient AI infrastructure."

Nscale, which pitches itself as a "hyperscaler engineered for AI", was named as a key local AI infrastructure partner for OpenAI, Microsoft and Nvidia, which announced significant investments into the UK AI ecosystem last week, coinciding with the visit of President Trump.

