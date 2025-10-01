Nscale closes $433M round, days after bagging $1.1BN funding

Nscale, the UK-based AI data centre startup, has closed a $433 million funding round, just days after bagging a $1.1 billion funding round, as the vast investment in AI infrastructure shows no signs of abating.
Nscale, which pitches itself as a "hyperscaler engineered for AI", was named as a key local AI infrastructure partner for OpenAI, Microsoft and Nvidia, which announced significant investments into the UK AI ecosystem last week, coinciding with the visit of President Trump.
The latest $433m funding round in the less-than-two-year-old startup comes in the form of what is called a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity), where an investor gives capital in exchange for shares at a future date. The pre-series C SAFE financing came from Nvidia, Nokia, Dell, asset management firm Blue Owl, along with other existing Series B and new investors, Nscale said.
Josh Payne, CEO, founder, Nscale said: “We’re overwhelmed by the interest we’ve received. It’s incredible to see the passion and confidence we have in Nscale is matched by key investors.
“This commitment to participating in our pre-Series C SAFE, just days after the close of our Series B funding, represents a powerful endorsement of our vision to deliver sovereign, scalable infrastructure for the AI era.”
Nscale has now raised over $1.7bn in total, it is understood. The startup is providing AI infrastructure for OpenAI’s AI data centre in Norway, called Stargate Norway, and its UK equivalent, Stargate UK.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments