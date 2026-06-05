General

Kpler bags $1B+, Salesforce acquires Contentful, and Built in Europe campaign launched

This week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 4 hours ago
Kpler bags $1B+, Salesforce acquires Contentful, and Built in Europe campaign launched
Send email Copy link
This week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇧🇪  Kpler receives $1B+ strategic growth equity investment from Sixth Street

🇬🇧  Oxford Quantum Circuits lands “coming-of-age” £260M funding round

🇪🇸 Perk secures a €258M credit line to accelerate the global growth of its AI-native platform

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Berlin-founded Contentful snapped up by Salesforce

🇪🇸  CommerceClarity acquires Katalogo.ai

🇬🇧 Vertice acquires Vendr to build AI-powered procurement intelligence platform

🇪🇸 Entravel Group acquires Moca Traveltech to expand across Spanish-speaking travel markets

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💵 Deep Science Ventures and Medicines Discovery Catapult partner to tackle brain drug delivery

💰 Cambridge Enterprise builds London launchpad for next generation of deeptech founders

💸 Merantix Capital launches €103M fund for early-stage European AI startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺  Revolut, Mistral and Wayve back six-figure “Built in Europe” campaign

⚛️  OQC, JPMorgan Chase and AMD launch Quantum-AI data centre to explore real-world fintech applications

🇪🇺  EU says tech sovereignty package about “protecting citizens”

📡 Recommended reads and listens

💪 The radar gap killing Western defences — and the Berlin chip startup closing it

💻 OSS Resistance: it's time companies treat open source maintenance as real work

Cleantech: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025

“Speed“ reason CoreWeave leasing data centre space in UK, says European boss

🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇬🇧  Poindexter Labs raises £2M to improve training data for advanced AI

🇵🇱  Molfar raises €1.5M to bring tactical anti-drone radar systems closer to the frontline

🇳🇱  SolarDew raises €800,000 to scale solar-powered drinking water tech

🇮🇹  Vivilo raises €628,000 pre-seed round for AI-powered event content

🇨🇭 hephaistos.bio secures €161,000 to advance sustainable chemical manufacturing

Kpler bags $1B+, Salesforce acquires Contentful, and Built in Europe campaign launched
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.