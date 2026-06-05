Kpler bags $1B+, Salesforce acquires Contentful, and Built in Europe campaign launched

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇧🇪 Kpler receives $1B+ strategic growth equity investment from Sixth Street
🇬🇧 Oxford Quantum Circuits lands “coming-of-age” £260M funding round
🇪🇸 Perk secures a €258M credit line to accelerate the global growth of its AI-native platform
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 Berlin-founded Contentful snapped up by Salesforce
🇪🇸 CommerceClarity acquires Katalogo.ai
🇬🇧 Vertice acquires Vendr to build AI-powered procurement intelligence platform
🇪🇸 Entravel Group acquires Moca Traveltech to expand across Spanish-speaking travel markets
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💵 Deep Science Ventures and Medicines Discovery Catapult partner to tackle brain drug delivery
💰 Cambridge Enterprise builds London launchpad for next generation of deeptech founders
💸 Merantix Capital launches €103M fund for early-stage European AI startups
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇪🇺 Revolut, Mistral and Wayve back six-figure “Built in Europe” campaign
⚛️ OQC, JPMorgan Chase and AMD launch Quantum-AI data centre to explore real-world fintech applications
🇪🇺 EU says tech sovereignty package about “protecting citizens”
📡 Recommended reads and listens
💪 The radar gap killing Western defences — and the Berlin chip startup closing it
💻 OSS Resistance: it's time companies treat open source maintenance as real work
Cleantech: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025
“Speed“ reason CoreWeave leasing data centre space in UK, says European boss
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Poindexter Labs raises £2M to improve training data for advanced AI
🇵🇱 Molfar raises €1.5M to bring tactical anti-drone radar systems closer to the frontline
🇳🇱 SolarDew raises €800,000 to scale solar-powered drinking water tech
🇮🇹 Vivilo raises €628,000 pre-seed round for AI-powered event content
🇨🇭 hephaistos.bio secures €161,000 to advance sustainable chemical manufacturing
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