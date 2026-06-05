Kpler bags $1B+, Salesforce acquires Contentful, and Built in Europe campaign launched

This week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.



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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇧🇪 Kpler receives $1B+ strategic growth equity investment from Sixth Street

🇬🇧 Oxford Quantum Circuits lands “coming-of-age” £260M funding round

🇪🇸 Perk secures a €258M credit line to accelerate the global growth of its AI-native platform

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Berlin-founded Contentful snapped up by Salesforce

🇪🇸 CommerceClarity acquires Katalogo.ai

🇬🇧 Vertice acquires Vendr to build AI-powered procurement intelligence platform

🇪🇸 Entravel Group acquires Moca Traveltech to expand across Spanish-speaking travel markets

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💵 Deep Science Ventures and Medicines Discovery Catapult partner to tackle brain drug delivery

💰 Cambridge Enterprise builds London launchpad for next generation of deeptech founders

💸 Merantix Capital launches €103M fund for early-stage European AI startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Revolut, Mistral and Wayve back six-figure “Built in Europe” campaign

⚛️ OQC, JPMorgan Chase and AMD launch Quantum-AI data centre to explore real-world fintech applications

🇪🇺 EU says tech sovereignty package about “protecting citizens”

📡 Recommended reads and listens

💪 The radar gap killing Western defences — and the Berlin chip startup closing it

💻 OSS Resistance: it's time companies treat open source maintenance as real work

Cleantech: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025

“Speed“ reason CoreWeave leasing data centre space in UK, says European boss

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Poindexter Labs raises £2M to improve training data for advanced AI

🇵🇱 Molfar raises €1.5M to bring tactical anti-drone radar systems closer to the frontline

🇳🇱 SolarDew raises €800,000 to scale solar-powered drinking water tech

🇮🇹 Vivilo raises €628,000 pre-seed round for AI-powered event content

🇨🇭 hephaistos.bio secures €161,000 to advance sustainable chemical manufacturing