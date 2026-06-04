Merantix Capital launches €103M fund for early-stage European AI startups

Merantix Capital has announced the final close of its €103 million AI Fund, which will invest in early-stage AI-native companies across sectors including logistics, manufacturing, energy, finance, healthcare, life sciences, robotics, enterprise software, and physical AI.

The fund’s limited partners include Union Investment, Jungheinrich, KPMG Germany, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

The fund builds on Merantix Capital’s first fund, which focused on venture studio incubations and backed companies including revel8, Deltia, Vara, and Cambrium. The new fund will allocate capital equally between venture studio companies developed with the Merantix team and direct investments in pre-seed and seed-stage AI startups across Europe.

Merantix Capital’s investment strategy focuses on companies applying artificial intelligence to industry-specific use cases, particularly in sectors where AI adoption may support operational efficiency and workflow optimisation. With investment teams based in Berlin and London, the firm invests in founders across Europe.

The fund has already made investments in companies including Droidrun, which develops mobile-native AI agent infrastructure, Arqh, focused on logistics optimisation, and Outpost Bio, which applies AI to human microbiology. The portfolio also includes several companies currently operating in stealth mode across logistics, manufacturing, recruiting, ERP, energy, and fashion technology.

Merantix Capital operates within a broader platform that includes the Merantix AI Campus in Berlin, the London AI Hub, AI House Davos, and Merantix Momentum, an AI solutions provider focused on enterprise AI implementation. These initiatives provide portfolio companies with access to industry networks, technical expertise, and potential commercial partnerships.