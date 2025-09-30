Arqh brings in $3.8M to power AI in the logistics industry

Arqh, an AI decision intelligence company, has closed a $3.8 million pre-seed financing round to grow its decision intelligence engine powering the most complex logistics operations. The round was led by Founderful, with participation from Merantix Capital.

Arqh is a Zurich-based AI company developing a decision intelligence engine that turns business goals into real-time operational decisions.

Many supply chains still rely on spreadsheets, phone calls, and legacy systems, resulting in slow responses, limited visibility, and margin pressure. Arqh addresses these challenges by combining language models with a proprietary optimisation engine that continuously re-plans operations, explains its recommendations, and keeps human dispatchers in the loop while meeting real-world constraints.

Its platform supports industries including logistics, energy, fuel replenishment, food and beverage, and field services, unifying optimisation and language understanding to help organisations model scenarios, track KPIs, and respond dynamically to disruptions.

Launched just 14 weeks ago, Arqh is working with Conrad-Storz and Feldschlösschen as design partners, already demonstrating more than 15 per cent savings in fleet operating costs and around 80 per cent less manual planning. Teams can also run over 1,000 “what-if” simulations in minutes to guide strategic decisions.

Antonia Unger, Co-founder and CEO of Arqh, shared:

For decades, the industry has been forced back to manual planning as rigid and off-the-shelf optimisers can’t handle the real-world messiness. We built Arqh to do both. Our ‘Hybrid Brain’ translates messy, real-world language into mathematically optimal plans, while keeping the human expert firmly in command.

Arqh’s hybrid model combines a “Left Brain” logic engine, which generates optimal and practical plans, with a “Right Brain” language AI that interprets ambiguous requests and disruptions, providing teams with both mathematical accuracy and real-world context.

The new funding will support the expansion of Arqh’s engineering and research teams and accelerate software rollout with design partners.