iwoca bags £250M debt facility, what H1 2026 tells us about European tech, and Legora acquires 5th startup this year.

This week, we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €878 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. Alongside the week’s top funding rounds, we’ve highlighted key industry developments, as well as notable trends in European venture activity, investor moves and emerging sectors shaping the current funding landscape.





This week, we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €878 million and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.





This week we also released our H1 report for 2026, which includes essential data and critical insights from investors, startups, and ecosystem leaders on the last six months and what’s in store for the rest of the year.

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❗ Want to explore the data in more detail? The free, open-access Tech.eu Funding Explorer offers deeper insights into funding rounds, investor activity, company profiles and market trends.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 SME lender iwoca secures £250M debt facility

🇬🇧 Dwelly raises $170M in Series B funding

🇮🇹 Drivalia secures €48M EIB financing to boost electric mobility in Italy and Finland

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Legora acquires legal AI startup Wexler in fifth acquisition of 2026

🇫🇷 Clean Cells acquires Anaquant to expand biopharma quality control with mass spectrometry expertise

🇪🇸 InfoJobs strengthens recruitment services through Viterbit acquisition

🇩🇪 Cover Genius is acquiring the Berlin-based InsurTech company Friendsurance

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Highland Europe closes €1.1B Fund VI to back European technology scaleups

💵 £1bn UK Scale-up Fund to back science & tech businesses

💰 Nuggit unveils £5M Creator Support Fund to help UK YouTubers turn channels into scalable businesses





🗞️ In other (important) news

💰 More capital. Fewer deals. What H1 2026 tells us about European tech

🤖 UK government AI Taskforce chaired by Lord Vallance launches

🤖 The EU launches its call for tenders to build the first AI gigafactories in Europe

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇫🇷 "We are a very different company to Palantir,” says “discreet” French replacement

💻 Beyond the hyperscale cloud: DFINITY's vision for sovereign computing

🎒 How CurvLabs is using wearable technology to rethink back pain treatment

🇮🇹 How The Bologna Gathering became an ecosystem builder

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Perceptual Robotics secures £4M+ to scale AI-powered wind inspections

🇮🇹 Beelzebub raises €3M to strengthen enterprise cyber defence with AI

🇩🇪 5U AI lands $3.2M pre-seed for AI freight workforce platform

🇱🇹 Sigvi raises €1.2M to expand automated car rental operations

🇬🇧 Kinematic Trees raises £585,000 to scale nature-inspired robotics software