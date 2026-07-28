Perceptual Robotics secures £4M+ to scale AI-powered wind inspections

UK wind technology company Perceptual Robotics has secured over £4 million in funding so far this year. The funding combines investment from new and existing shareholders, including Investing for Purpose, Loggerhead Ventures and One Planet Capital, alongside support co-funded by Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Founded to improve the inspection and maintenance of wind turbines, Perceptual Robotics develops autonomous inspection systems and AI-powered software that help operators identify blade damage, prioritise repairs, and manage wind turbine fleets more efficiently. The company's technology is designed to reduce inspection times, improve maintenance planning, and extend the operational life of turbine blades.

Since its previous funding round, Perceptual Robotics has expanded its customer base across Europe, North America, and Latin America. Its technology is now used to inspect wind turbines in environments ranging from the forests of northern Sweden to the Caribbean, including some of the world's largest turbines.

The company says its product development has been shaped by close collaboration with wind farm operators, service providers, and blade specialists, leading to the introduction of autonomous inspection capabilities, AI-assisted damage detection, the Repair Now Ratio, and platform integrations.

This funding is a vote of confidence in the work our team has put in over the last few years, and in the direction we're taking the business. It gives us the resources to move faster on the products our customers are asking for,

said Kostas Karachalios, CEO of Perceptual Robotics.

Perceptual Robotics will use the funding to expand its product offering for the wind industry, strengthen its offshore capabilities, increase its presence in existing and new markets, and continue scaling the inspection and maintenance technologies used by its customers.