Nuggit unveils £5M Creator Support Fund to help UK YouTubers turn channels into scalable businesses

Nuggit, the growth engine for creators, today announced the launch of a £5 million Creator Support Fund, a new initiative designed to enable UK-based YouTube creators to unlock growth in their high-potential media businesses.

The launch builds on Nuggit’s existing Creator Operating System, which has already helped over 33 high-potential YouTubers.



Nuggit creators include Arsenal fan channel AFTV, food travel creator Only Scrans, and lifestyle and family creator Anna Saccone.



The platform is also demonstrating strong early results, with median revenue growth of 29 per cent in under one year across its creator base. In addition, with Nuggit's support, six YouTubers have taken their creator role full-time.



The Creator Growth Fund is targeted at high-potential YouTubers who have reached an inflection point for professionalising their business.



While creators often grow their channels on their own, at a certain point many reach a plateau constrained by resources, time and expertise. This is exactly what the £5 million Creator Support Fund is designed to address.



Alongside funding, Nuggit provides strategic and operational support designed to help YouTubers professionalise their operations, and become brand-ready creators. This includes data-led content strategy to grow audiences, help deploying capital, and commercial support to land valuable brand partnerships as they grow.



The launch comes as the global creator economy continues to scale. Goldman Sachs Research projects the sector could reach $450bn by 2027, while in the UK, YouTube creators contributed £2.2bn to the UK economy and supported 45,000 jobs in 2024 alone, according to Oxford Economics.



The UK government has identified the need to support the UK’s creator economy — an all-party parliamentary group has been set up, and the British Business Bank recently announced a fund focused on improving access to finance for creative businesses.



According to Johnny Freeland, Founder and CEO of Nuggit, the creator economy is maturing with more recognition of the value of a creator’s IP and the sector’s economic importance. However, the financial and operational infrastructure around it simply hasn’t kept pace.

“The paradox of the creator economy is that successful creators build their channels by being incredibly self-reliant and resourceful.



However, at a certain point this becomes a limitation - many reach a plateau, constrained by resources, time and expertise. Creators are like any business owner or entrepreneur, where investment and support at the right time can turbocharge growth. Without it, many will fail to reach their full potential.



“To date, the financing available for all but the very largest creators has been poorly structured and difficult to access. The primary option has been the sale of their channel or IP, which isn’t a solution for creators looking to fund growth while retaining their independence."



Unlike generic, automated AI tools, Nuggit’s hybrid model combines AI and data-driven analytics with human strategic mentorship and expertise, providing creators with both automated insight and hands-on guidance.

Alongside its latest launch, Nuggit is also in the midst of raising further investment to build out its AI-powered financing and analytics infrastructure, and expand its Creator Operating System into new markets, including the US and Europe.



Lead image: Arsenal fan channel AFTV.