inforcer raises $50M Series C to scale AI security platform for MSPs

UK-based inforcer has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Meritech Capital and Dawn Capital.

inforcer develops a unified Microsoft security and AI management platform for managed service providers (MSPs). The platform enables MSPs to manage Microsoft 365 security, compliance and AI services across multiple customers through a single control plane, helping them standardise deployments and deliver security and AI services to small and medium-sized businesses.

As demand for Microsoft security and AI services continues to grow, inforcer has expanded its platform with capabilities including Copilot Manager, Shadow AI detection and Threat Detection & Response (TDR). These tools are designed to help MSPs identify and respond to both human and AI-assisted cyber threats while supporting the deployment and governance of AI services.

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This funding round enables us to expand our platform and help MSPs protect their SMB customers against increasingly sophisticated threats, particularly those enhanced by AI,

said Jamie Daum, CEO of inforcer.

The company says it has experienced rapid global adoption over the past two years, driven by growing demand from MSPs seeking to consolidate Microsoft security and AI management.

The funding will support the continued expansion of the platform, including the further development of its Microsoft security and AI management capabilities, as the company scales its operations and customer base.