inforcer raises $35M Series B to power MSPs in Microsoft security and AI

UK software platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) inforcer has raised $35 million in Series B funding.

The company enables MSPs and Microsoft Partners of all sizes to implement, configure, and manage Microsoft products, including specialised security and AI offerings across their end customers, small and medium-sized businesses.

Microsoft has become a leader in productivity, cloud computing, security, and AI. Its best-in-class unified offering makes it a vendor of choice for 80 per cent of SMBs, spanning 350 million users globally.

Without in-house resources or the expertise to source, implement, and maintain IT products, including the Microsoft suite, SMBs look to MSPs to help them navigate their choices. This means securing and productising Microsoft 365 environments is no longer optional for MSPs.

But it takes time, significant manual effort and a highly specialist skillset to achieve this at scale, leaving many MSPs unable to leverage the Microsoft platform fully. Using inforcer solves these challenges seamlessly for all stakeholders, unlocking the business case for MSPs to service the Microsoft security and AI technology stack.

inforcer’s cloud-first, end-to-end and collaborative product allows MSPs to easily standardise, roll out, back up, restore and manage Microsoft 365 policies across multiple Microsoft tenants, regardless of their size and complexity.

Built and funded by MSP veterans and the community, inforcer helps MSPs become and remain compliant, and develop into security and AI experts, staying at the edge of the latest technology innovations. And as AI adoption accelerates, with inforcer, MSPs can focus on what is most important: cementing trust with their end customers and, ultimately, serving them better.

inforcer also ensures licenses stay configured and up to date.

The company now has offices in the US, UK, Netherlands, Denmark and Australia.

The Series B round was led by Dawn Capital, with participation from existing investors Meritech Capital.

Jamie Daum, inforcer co-founder and CEO, said:

“In the modern, Cloud-first landscape, where all business data sits within Microsoft’s Cloud or other SaaS apps, the Microsoft tenant is the new server for MSPs. Leading MSPs are taking advantage of Microsoft’s best of breed security and AI solutions – technologies that many SMBs are already paying for in their existing licensing but, due to large set up and management overheads, are simply underutilised. We have a unique opportunity, through our MSP partners, to truly accelerate security and AI adoption across the SMB landscape, helping drive better global economic and security outcomes.”

Evgenia Plotnikova, General Partner at Dawn Capital, will join inforcer’s Board. She commented:

“inforcer is rapidly capturing an enormous opportunity space. It is not surprising that the customers are evangelical about the product - it is built by MSPs, for MSPs. Critically, inforcer has the potential to help MSPs capitalise on a tectonic technology platform shift by becoming true strategic AI partners to their end customers - small businesses."

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, Peter Kyle, said:

“Economic growth is the cornerstone of our Plan for Change, and ensuring the digital security of our businesses is essential if we are going to realise its potential. “The upcoming Cyber Security and Resilience Bill will help make the UK’s digital economy one of the most resilient in the world. Companies like inforcer are already playing their part, equipping IT service providers with the tools to implement secure solutions for the businesses they support - giving companies and citizens the confidence they need to embrace technology and power our growth.”

The inforcer team will use the capital to capture and build on its impressive traction, including expanding its MSP community in 2025.

Lead image: Inforcer leadership team: Richard Thompson (CFO), Jamie Daum (CEO), and Will Connor (CCO). Photo: uncredited.