OQC, JPMorgan Chase and AMD launch Quantum-AI data centre to explore real-world fintech applications

OQC, JPMorgan Chase, and AMD today announced a research collaboration leveraging a new, dedicated Quantum-AI Data Centre built by OQC in London.

JPMorganChase researchers will test near-term quantum and hybrid quantum-classical computing applications via a secure enterprise environment to examine how quantum computing, AI and high-performance classical infrastructure can work together on complex financial services challenges.

The environment will physically integrate the OQC GENESIS quantum system with AMD-supported AI and classical compute, high-performance computing resources and application-level tooling for simulation, optimisation, AI model development and benchmarking. AMD compute technologies will provide the infrastructure to support the platform's AI and classical compute layers.



By placing quantum hardware inside a secure enterprise compute environment, the platform is designed to enable JPMorgan Chase to test hybrid quantum-classical workflows for performance, scalability, and reproducibility against the operational standards used in financial services.



The partners will use the platform to conduct research on the application of near-term quantum and hybrid quantum-classical computing, including areas such as portfolio optimisation and expanding explorations around quantum machine learning, while also developing specialised AI models to improve quantum circuit performance.



They also plan to investigate how these quantum-enhanced AI models can accelerate the discovery of novel algorithms purpose-built for financial use cases, and the role of classical compute toward scalable fault-tolerant quantum algorithms.

“Quantum computing has to move from isolated experiments into the secure compute environments where enterprises actually work,” said Gerald Mullally, CEO of OQC.

"That is what we are building with JPMorganChase’s quantum research expertise: a dedicated quantum-AI platform for financial services that combines quantum hardware, AI and high-performance computing to support serious technical research and move the industry closer to practical quantum applications.”

“The financial services industry depends on understanding complexity, managing risk and making decisions with speed, security and confidence,” said Lori Beer, global chief information officer of JPMorganChase.

“Through this partnership, our teams will have a dedicated environment to research the near-term utility of hybrid quantum-classical computing in finance and assess how quantum, AI and high-performance computing can work together to address real-world challenges.”

“Advancing quantum-AI research will require tightly integrated compute platforms that bring together quantum systems, AI infrastructure and high-performance classical computing,” said Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer at AMD.

“AMD is pleased to support OQC and its dedicated environment, which will explore hybrid quantum-AI workflows for financial services and evaluate their performance, scalability and reproducibility in a secure enterprise setting.”

The project marks a shift from experimental quantum access toward secure, integrated infrastructure designed for real enterprise workflows, starting with financial services.

Lead image: Magnific.