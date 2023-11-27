Oxford Quantum Circuits Raises $100M for quantum compute-as-a-service

Today Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC), a quantum compute-as-a-service (QCaaS) company, announced that Japanese VC fund SBI Investment, Japan’s premier VC fund, is leading OQC’s $100 million round.

Announced at the Global Investment Summit, the ongoing round is the UK’s largest ever Series B in quantum computing, enabling industry-leading R&D that paves the way to quantum advantage and furthers OQC’s ability to bring next-generation platforms of hundreds of qubits to businesses globally.

Before Series B, OQC raised £41 million, including the largest Series A in quantum in the UK at the time.

Besides SBI Investment, funders include Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), University of Tokyo Edge Capital (UTEC), Lansdowne Partners, and OTIF, acted by manager Oxford Investment Consultants (OIC).

The company also announced the public availability of OQC Toshiko, the world’s first enterprise-ready quantum computing platform.

Introducing commercial OQC Toshiko

OQC Toshiko is a powerful next-generation 32-qubit platform deployed to commercial data centres, enabling secure and easy access for customers. The platform is especially important for customers handling sensitive data in sectors such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, energy, defence and government.

Bringing quantum into data centres makes it possible to offer hybrid computing, integrated quantum and high-performance computing, to the market.

Commenting on the news, Ilana Wisby, Chief Executive Officer at OQC, said:

“To solve the world’s most pressing challenges – from climate change to accelerated drug discovery – we need to put quantum computers in the hands of humanity and at the fingertips of our most brilliant minds. We’re proud to be pioneering enterprise-ready quantum with our customers, partners and investors.”

Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director, Chairman, President & CEO of SBI Holdings, Inc., a wholly owned parent company of SBI Investment Co., Ltd., said:

“Quantum computing is a game changer for financial services and many other sectors, unlocking unprecedented power, speed and accuracy that will redefine the industrial landscape. As Japan’s premier venture capital firm, SBI Investment is proud to lead a $100 million Series B round of OQC, a global leader in quantum computing.”

Lead image: Oxford Quantum Circuits. Photo: Uncredited.