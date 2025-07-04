June 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

In June, European tech companies raised a total of
€6.5 billion across 323 deals, an 18 per cent increase from May’s €5.5 billion and 341 deals. The UK continued to lead the charge, raising €1.8 billion in June, up from €1.4 billion in May. By consistently raising the highest funding volumes, the UK is poised to remain a central hub for tech investment, particularly in fintech and AI.
June saw
fintech take centre stage, though with a lower total of €957.1 million, suggesting a broader but slightly shallower interest in the sector.
Jon Ferguson, Partner at AshGrove Capital, commented on the June numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our
June Tech.eu Pulse, a compact version of the monthly report:
While conditions remain selective, capital is still flowing to companies with strong fundamentals and a clear path to profitability. At AshGrove, we focus on B2B software and services businesses that sit at the heart of how enterprises operate. These sectors continue to attract capital due to their
recurring revenues, strong unit economics and ability to scale efficiently.
We contiue to back businesses with clear purpose, strong customer traction nd disciplined growth. These are the companies building essential tools for modern enterprise - and doing so with focus, ambition and real staying power.
For his more detailed review and more in-depth analyses of the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit activities, and more, check out our
June report.
Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from June, accounting for approximately 52 per cent of the month’s total funding.
1
Nebius (Netherlands)
Amount raised: $1B
Nebius is a cloud platform that provides scalable, secure infrastructure, advanced AI tools, and data services tailored for developers, startups, and enterprises.
Designed to meet the demands of modern, high-performance computing, Nebius offers solutions ranging from virtual machines and object storage to powerful AI training environments.
The platform emphasizes data sovereignty, reliability, and flexibility, making it a trusted partner for organizations operating in regulated industries or seeking full control over their cloud architecture.
In June, Nebius secured $1 billion for AI cloud platform development.
2
Helsing (Germany)
Amount raised: €600M
Helsing is a defence AI company that builds cutting-edge software to enhance the capabilities of democratic nations.
Its real-time AI-powered systems process data from sensors across land, sea, air, and cyber domains to support military decision-making and operational effectiveness.
With a mission to protect democratic values, Helsing partners with governments and industry to develop secure, sovereign technologies that strengthen national defence.
Helsing has raised €600 million, more than doubling its valuation to €12 billion.
3
Ferovinum (UK)
Amount raised: £400M
Ferovinum is a fintech platform that provides flexible, asset-backed financing for the wine and spirits industry.
By unlocking the value of maturing inventory, Ferovinum helps producers, distributors, and merchants access working capital and grow without sacrificing equity.
The platform combines industry expertise with digital infrastructure to offer tailored financial solutions backed by physical assets such as wine, spirits, and duty-suspended stock.
The company secured £400 million to expand its existing UK service offerings to businesses in the US and EU, as well as Australia, later this year.
4
Believ (UK)
Amount raised: £300M
Believ is a UK-based electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure provider focused on delivering reliable, accessible, and affordable on-street charging solutions.
Partnering with local authorities and businesses, Believ installs and manages EV charging networks to support the transition to sustainable transport and help decarbonise communities across the UK.
Believ secured a £300 million investment facility to install at least 30,000 charge points, boosting access to public EV charging across the UK.
5
Carmoola (UK)
Amount raised: £300M
Carmoola is a fintech transforming the car finance experience through a fully digital, app-based platform.
Designed to put consumers in control, Carmoola allows users to get approved for finance in minutes, set their budget, and pay for a car instantly, whether buying from a dealership or online marketplace.
The platform removes traditional friction from the financing process by eliminating paperwork, hidden fees, and delays.
Carmoola completed a £300 million private asset-backed securities (ABS) facility to expand its car finance offering.
6
Multiverse Computing (Spain)
Amount raised: €189M
Multiverse Computing is a deeptech company specialising in quantum and quantum-inspired software for finance, energy, mobility, and manufacturing sectors.
Its flagship product, Singularity, enables enterprises to solve complex problems using quantum algorithms on classical and quantum hardware.
By making quantum computing accessible and practical, Multiverse helps businesses unlock powerful optimizations and insights beyond the reach of traditional methods.
The company has raised €189 million in Series B to accelerate the widespread adoption of LLMs to address the massive costs that currently prohibit their rollout.
7
Polestar (Sweden)
Amount raised: $200M
Polestar is an electric performance car brand focused on design, innovation, and sustainability.
Backed by Volvo Cars and Geely, Polestar develops cutting-edge electric vehicles that combine advanced technology with minimalist Scandinavian design.
With a commitment to transparency and climate neutrality, the company aims to lead the shift toward sustainable mobility through high-performance, zero-emission driving experiences.
The company secured $200 million, which will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
8
Scalable Capital (Germany)
Amount raised: €155M
Scalable Capital is a digital investment platform offering easy, affordable access to investing and wealth management.
The platform provides commission-free trading, automated portfolios, and savings plans, empowering users to grow their wealth through ETFs, stocks, and funds.
Scalable Capital combines advanced technology with strong financial expertise to make investing simple and accessible for everyone.
The company has successfully closed a funding round, raising €155 million.
9
Isar Aerospace (Germany)
Amount raised: €150M
Isar Aerospace is a space-tech company developing cost-efficient, flexible, and sustainable launch solutions for small and medium-sized satellites.
With its proprietary launch vehicles, the company enables satellite operators to access space independently and reliably. Isar Aerospace aims to become Europe’s leading commercial launch provider, supporting innovation, connectivity, and global sustainability through space access.
The company secured €150 million to scale its affordable launch services worldwide and strengthen Europe’s independent access to space.
10
Proxima Fusion (Germany)
Amount raised: €130M
Proxima Fusion is a deeptech startup developing next-generation fusion power plants based on stellarator technology.
Spun out of the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics, the company aims to deliver clean, safe, and virtually limitless energy by advancing the most stable and efficient fusion reactor design.
Proxima Fusion combines cutting-edge physics, AI, and high-performance computing to accelerate the path to commercial fusion energy.
The company raised €130 million in a Series A round, bringing its total funding to over €185 million. This will accelerate Proxima Fusion’s mission to develop the world’s first commercial fusion power plant using stellarator technology.
