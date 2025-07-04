June 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

In June, European tech companies raised a total of €6.5 billion across 323 deals, an 18 per cent increase from May’s €5.5 billion and 341 deals.

The UK continued to lead the charge, raising €1.8 billion in June, up from €1.4 billion in May. By consistently raising the highest funding volumes, the UK is poised to remain a central hub for tech investment, particularly in fintech and AI.

June saw fintech take centre stage, though with a lower total of €957.1 million, suggesting a broader but slightly shallower interest in the sector.

Jon Ferguson, Partner at AshGrove Capital, commented on the June numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our June Tech.eu Pulse, a compact version of the monthly report:

While conditions remain selective, capital is still flowing to companies with strong fundamentals and a clear path to profitability. At AshGrove, we focus on B2B software and services businesses that sit at the heart of how enterprises operate. These sectors continue to attract capital due to their

recurring revenues, strong unit economics and ability to scale efficiently. We contiue to back businesses with clear purpose, strong customer traction nd disciplined growth. These are the companies building essential tools for modern enterprise - and doing so with focus, ambition and real staying power.

