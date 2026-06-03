Vivilo raises €628K pre-seed round for AI-powered event content

Italian startup Vivilo (formerly known as Jubatus) has raised €628,000 in a pre-seed funding round to support the next phase of its growth. The round attracted a group of Italian investors, including entrepreneurs, executives, engineers, lawyers and technology professionals.

Founded by Logan Para, Marco Ciabini and Gionata Manduchi, Vivilo has developed a proprietary platform capable of recognising faces, race numbers, objects, vehicles and other visual elements within event footage. The technology automatically generates personalised content (including photographs, video clips and short-form videos) which participants can purchase, download and share shortly after an event concludes.

The company works with both event organisers and content production partners, helping automate what has traditionally been a time-consuming post-event process. By simplifying content distribution and reducing manual workloads, the platform aims to create additional revenue opportunities for organisers while improving the experience for participants.

Vivilo's technology is designed for a broad range of event formats, including sports competitions, motorsport events, music festivals, trade fairs, concerts and community gatherings.

Vivilo was born from a simple observation: participants often invest significant time and effort into an event, yet have limited access to professional content that captures the experience.

With this funding, we plan to accelerate commercial growth, strengthen the platform and expand into new sectors, including motorsport, festivals, trade fairs, concerts and community events,

said Logan Para, CEO and co-founder of Vivilo.

The new funding will be used to support marketing and brand awareness initiatives, further platform development and team expansion. Part of the investment will also be directed toward advancing Vivilo's proprietary recognition technology for motorsport applications, including the identification of motorcycles, cars, helmets and vehicle models.

The funding comes as Vivilo continues a period of growth. The company said it is already profitable and aims to strengthen its position in the European market for personalised event content. It is also exploring international expansion opportunities, with longer-term plans to establish a presence in the US.