European tech weekly recap: More than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.8B

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.8 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 The top three industries that raised the most were clouds (€790.8 million), fintech (€660 million), and energy (€471.4 million). At the country level, 🇬🇧 the UK took first place (€1.7 billion), followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€511.9 million) and 🇫🇷 France (€258.4 million).
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- UK: Hyperscaler Nscale secures £670M credit facility
- UK: Lendable raises $670M for global expansion
- GERMANY: Largest European fusion investment on record sees Proxima Fusion raise €411M
- FRANCE: Skello secures €200M to grow its AI tools for frontline workforce management
- UK: Maritime defence startup Kraken Technology hits unicorn status after $175M raise
- LITHUANIA: Oxylabs ends bootstrapped streak after securing €113.6M at €3.1B valuation
- PORTUGAL: BIZAY secures $55M to fuel US growth and industry consolidation
- UK: Thought Machine lands $40M funding from bank, surpasses $100M in annual revenue
- GERMANY: UniCredit and KfW have granted Andercore a revolving credit facility of €30M
- UK: Alchemab Therapeutics extends Series A with £25M investment
- FRANCE: Nvidia backs voice AI startup Gradium, bringing seed round to over $100M
- ITALY: Young Group completes €22.5M funding round
- UK: Fleek secures $25M to digitise secondhand fashion
- UK: 'Virtual power plant' firm Axle Energy raises £20M
- SPAIN: Catalyxx wins €20M+ EU backing for first commercial chemicals plant
- BELGIUM: e-peas secures €19.2M to scale ultra-low-power energy harvesting and power management solutions
- GERMANY: Stenon closes a €18M Series B investment
- NETHERLANDS: The Protein Brewery closes €18M Series B extension funding
- UK: AI robotics group Dogtooth scores £14M investment
- SPAIN: Sherpa.ai raises $18M to support data-sovereign AI development
- GERMANY: Chip testing startup QuantumDiamonds raises €15M in equity funding
- SPAIN: Axis will invest up to €15M in Qida to drive the transformation of the care model in Spain
- UK: HIVE secures £11.2M to build ‘silicon brain’ for industrial machines
- FINLAND: CurifyLabs bags €12M to automate personalised medicine
- UK: Marker, AI writing startup co-founded by DeepMind creative lead, raises $13M seed investment
- FRANCE: Bohr Energie secures €10M to scale its AI-powered renewable energy aggregation platform
- GERMANY: Fuchs & Eule secures €10M investment
- UK: Luffy secures £8.1M to scale real-time adaptive control technology
- BELGIUM: Polysense raises $10.7M to scale AI quality control for food manufacturers
- UK: Worldmodeldata lands £7M to turn gaming data into AI training
- GERMANY: alqem has raised €8M in pre-seed funding
- UK: Kord secures £6.4M to unify onboarding, compliance and payments
- SPAIN: InsectBiotech raises €7.2M to boost the conversion of agricultural waste
- FRANCE: Aria raises €7M in Series A extension funding
- UK: Pixel-Flo lands £5.25M seed round for MicroLED manufacturing
- UK: Whering lands $7M as digital wardrobe platform reaches 10M users
- FRANCE: Naaia raises €6M to help companies comply with the AI Act
- UK: Battery materials startup TaiSan founded by chess champion, raises £4.65M
- TURKEY: Mobile game company Bold Games has received a $6M investment
- NETHERLANDS: Whispp raises €5M to scale on-device voice reconstruction AI technology globally
- NETHERLANDS: Aardaia bags €5M to build the next generation of crops
- FRANCE: En Carta Diagnostics raises €5M to bring at-home molecular tests for Lyme disease and STIs to market
- SWITZERLAND: Aylight closes €4.5M pre-seed round to advance optical interconnect technology
- FRANCE: Panora bags $5M to modernise insurance brokerage across Europe
- GERMANY: ARC Intelligence raises €4M to scale its AI-native finance platform
- GERMANY: FENKA Robotics receives a €3M debt capital
- SPAIN: Balance, the technological platform for the comprehensive treatment of obesity, raises €3M
- GERMANY: Y Combinator-backed startup Finto raises $3.4M, says chose Munich over Silicon Valley
- GERMANY: Birdsview takes flight with €2.5M seed to scale Avys, its AI email marketing agent for online shops
- GERMANY: Porelio secures €2.4M to scale industrial water treatment materials
- UKRAINE: Dropla Tech receives €2.4M venture capital funding round
- UK: Stoa secures $2.4M for cash rewards platform
- GERMANY: Workforce management startup Sherpa raises $2.2M pre-seed
- GERMANY: Tentris receives €925,000 investment
- POLAND: Edge AI startup CTHINGS.CO raises €1.8M to power US expansion
- GERMANY: Unnamed investors invest €1.7M in Skillcourt
- SWITZERLAND: Treeless secures €1.3M to advance treeless biofabricated materials for industry
- GERMANY: Auxilius raises €1.3M pre-seed to automate enterprise compliance
- UK: Respiro Diagnostics secures £1M to advance lung diagnostics
- UK: Gyre Energy raises $1.3M to cut industrial cooling costs with AI and thermal storage
- SPAIN: 8Layers extends pre-seed round to €2.5M total funding
- ESTONIA: Display.dev raises €470,000 to power document collaboration for AI agents
- SPAIN: Sodena provides €250,000 in funding to the Navarrese company Muxunav
- SWITZERLAND: Rhonexum receives €163,000 from Venture Kick
- SWITZERLAND: Fragrance giant Givaudan backs ETH spin-off Microcaps
- GERMANY: reverse.fashion bags seven-figure funding to scale textile sorting
- BELGIUM: BrightAnalytic receives investment from PSG Equity
- GERMANY: Inven Capital and others are investing another seven-figure sum in Vytal
- GERMANY: butterfly & elephant is investing an undisclosed sum in Additive Marking
- AUSTRIA: Propcorn receives a six-figure sum investment
Exits and M&A activity
- PORTUGAL: Tekever acquires Cloudsweep and reinforces its commitment to artificial intelligence
- FRANCE: Unchaind snapped up by Rocapine after reaching €875K ARR
- GERMANY: Berlin-based package holiday startup Tourlane is acquiring Lambus
- IRELAND: Wayflyer acquires Conjura
- SWITZERLAND: Banyan Software takes over a majority stake in Geneva-based Fintech WIZE
- DENMARK: The software company Omnidocs is acquiring the Danish IT company Xink
- NETHERLANDS: Munich-based vacation rental scale-up Holidu is acquiring the Dutch vacation rental service Gites.com
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments