European tech weekly recap: More than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.8B

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.8 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were clouds (€790.8 million), fintech (€660 million), and energy (€471.4 million). At the country level, 🇬🇧 the UK took first place (€1.7 billion), followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€511.9 million) and 🇫🇷 France (€258.4 million).

❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

UK: Hyperscaler Nscale secures £670M credit facility

secures £670M credit facility UK: Lendable raises $670M for global expansion

raises $670M for global expansion GERMANY: Largest European fusion investment on record sees Proxima Fusion raise €411M

investment on record sees Proxima Fusion raise €411M FRANCE: Skello secures €200M to grow its AI tools for frontline workforce management

secures €200M to grow its AI tools for frontline workforce management UK: Maritime defence startup Kraken Technology hits unicorn status after $175M raise

raise LITHUANIA: Oxylabs ends bootstrapped streak after securing €113.6M at €3.1B valuation

securing €113.6M at €3.1B valuation PORTUGAL: BIZAY secures $55M to fuel US growth and industry consolidation

secures $55M to fuel US growth and industry consolidation UK: Thought Machine lands $40M funding from bank, surpasses $100M in annual revenue

lands $40M funding from bank, surpasses $100M in annual revenue GERMANY: UniCredit and KfW have granted Andercore a revolving credit facility of €30M

UniCredit and KfW have granted Andercore a revolving credit facility of €30M UK: Alchemab Therapeutics extends Series A with £25M investment

investment FRANCE: Nvidia backs voice AI startup Gradium, bringing seed round to over $100M

round to over $100M ITALY: Young Group completes €22.5M funding round

funding round UK: Fleek secures $25M to digitise secondhand fashion

secures $25M to digitise secondhand fashion UK: 'Virtual power plant' firm Axle Energy raises £20M

raises £20M SPAIN: Catalyxx wins €20M+ EU backing for first commercial chemicals plant

Catalyxx wins €20M+ EU backing for first commercial chemicals plant BELGIUM: e-peas secures €19.2M to scale ultra-low-power energy harvesting and power management solutions

secures €19.2M to scale ultra-low-power energy harvesting and power management solutions GERMANY: Stenon closes a €18M Series B investment

closes a €18M Series B investment NETHERLANDS: The Protein Brewery closes €18M Series B extension funding

closes €18M Series B extension funding UK: AI robotics group Dogtooth scores £14M investment

scores £14M investment SPAIN: Sherpa.ai raises $18M to support data-sovereign AI development

raises $18M to support data-sovereign AI development GERMANY: Chip testing startup QuantumDiamonds raises €15M in equity funding

raises €15M in equity funding SPAIN: Axis will invest up to €15M in Qida to drive the transformation of the care model in Spain

invest up to €15M in Qida to drive the transformation of the care model in Spain UK: HIVE secures £11.2M to build ‘silicon brain’ for industrial machines

secures £11.2M to build ‘silicon brain’ for industrial machines FINLAND: CurifyLabs bags €12M to automate personalised medicine

bags €12M to automate personalised medicine UK: Marker, AI writing startup co-founded by DeepMind creative lead, raises $13M seed investment

raises $13M seed investment FRANCE: Bohr Energie secures €10M to scale its AI-powered renewable energy aggregation platform

secures €10M to scale its AI-powered renewable energy aggregation platform GERMANY: Fuchs & Eule secures €10M investment

secures €10M investment UK: Luffy secures £8.1M to scale real-time adaptive control technology

secures £8.1M to scale real-time adaptive control technology BELGIUM: Polysense raises $10.7M to scale AI quality control for food manufacturers

raises $10.7M to scale AI quality control for food manufacturers UK: Worldmodeldata lands £7M to turn gaming data into AI training

lands £7M to turn gaming data into AI training GERMANY: alqem has raised €8M in pre-seed funding

raised €8M in pre-seed funding UK: Kord secures £6.4M to unify onboarding, compliance and payments

secures £6.4M to unify onboarding, compliance and payments SPAIN: InsectBiotech raises €7.2M to boost the conversion of agricultural waste

raises €7.2M to boost the conversion of agricultural waste FRANCE: Aria raises €7M in Series A extension funding

raises €7M in Series A extension funding UK: Pixel-Flo lands £5.25M seed round for MicroLED manufacturing

lands £5.25M seed round for MicroLED manufacturing UK: Whering lands $7M as digital wardrobe platform reaches 10M users

lands $7M as digital wardrobe platform reaches 10M users FRANCE: Naaia raises €6M to help companies comply with the AI Act

raises €6M to help companies comply with the AI Act UK: Battery materials startup TaiSan founded by chess champion, raises £4.65M

raises £4.65M TURKEY: Mobile game company Bold Games has received a $6M investment

received a $6M investment NETHERLANDS: Whispp raises €5M to scale on-device voice reconstruction AI technology globally

raises €5M to scale on-device voice reconstruction AI technology globally NETHERLANDS: Aardaia bags €5M to build the next generation of crops

bags €5M to build the next generation of crops FRANCE: En Carta Diagnostics raises €5M to bring at-home molecular tests for Lyme disease and STIs to market

raises €5M to bring at-home molecular tests for Lyme disease and STIs to market SWITZERLAND: Aylight closes €4.5M pre-seed round to advance optical interconnect technology

closes €4.5M pre-seed round to advance optical interconnect technology FRANCE: Panora bags $5M to modernise insurance brokerage across Europe

bags $5M to modernise insurance brokerage across Europe GERMANY: ARC Intelligence raises €4M to scale its AI-native finance platform

raises €4M to scale its AI-native finance platform GERMANY: FENKA Robotics receives a €3M debt capital

receives a €3M debt capital SPAIN: Balance, the technological platform for the comprehensive treatment of obesity, raises €3M

raises €3M GERMANY: Y Combinator-backed startup Finto raises $3.4M, says chose Munich over Silicon Valley

raises $3.4M, says chose Munich over Silicon Valley GERMANY: Birdsview takes flight with €2.5M seed to scale Avys, its AI email marketing agent for online shops

takes flight with €2.5M seed to scale Avys, its AI email marketing agent for online shops GERMANY: Porelio secures €2.4M to scale industrial water treatment materials

secures €2.4M to scale industrial water treatment materials UKRAINE: Dropla Tech receives €2.4M venture capital funding round

receives €2.4M venture capital funding round UK: Stoa secures $2.4M for cash rewards platform

secures $2.4M for cash rewards platform GERMANY: Workforce management startup Sherpa raises $2.2M pre-seed

raises $2.2M pre-seed GERMANY: Tentris receives €925,000 investment

receives €925,000 investment POLAND: Edge AI startup CTHINGS.CO raises €1.8M to power US expansion

raises €1.8M to power US expansion GERMANY: Unnamed investors invest €1.7M in Skillcourt

invest €1.7M in Skillcourt SWITZERLAND: Treeless secures €1.3M to advance treeless biofabricated materials for industry

secures €1.3M to advance treeless biofabricated materials for industry GERMANY: Auxilius raises €1.3M pre-seed to automate enterprise compliance

raises €1.3M pre-seed to automate enterprise compliance UK: Respiro Diagnostics secures £1M to advance lung diagnostics

secures £1M to advance lung diagnostics UK: Gyre Energy raises $1.3M to cut industrial cooling costs with AI and thermal storage

raises $1.3M to cut industrial cooling costs with AI and thermal storage SPAIN: 8Layers extends pre-seed round to €2.5M total funding

round to €2.5M total funding ESTONIA: Display.dev raises €470,000 to power document collaboration for AI agents

raises €470,000 to power document collaboration for AI agents SPAIN: Sodena provides €250,000 in funding to the Navarrese company Muxunav

funding to the Navarrese company Muxunav SWITZERLAND: Rhonexum receives €163,000 from Venture Kick

receives €163,000 from Venture Kick SWITZERLAND: Fragrance giant Givaudan backs ETH spin-off Microcaps

Fragrance giant Givaudan backs ETH spin-off Microcaps GERMANY: reverse.fashion bags seven-figure funding to scale textile sorting

bags seven-figure funding to scale textile sorting BELGIUM: BrightAnalytic receives investment from PSG Equity

receives investment from PSG Equity GERMANY: Inven Capital and others are investing another seven-figure sum in Vytal

investing another seven-figure sum in Vytal GERMANY: butterfly & elephant is investing an undisclosed sum in Additive Marking

investing an undisclosed sum in Additive Marking AUSTRIA: Propcorn receives a six-figure sum investment

Exits and M&A activity