Whering lands $7M as digital wardrobe platform reaches 10M users

Whering, a UK-based digital wardrobe platform, has raised $7 million in a seed funding round led by eBay Ventures and Google AI Futures Fund. The investment comes as the company reaches a milestone of 10 million users globally.

Founded in 2021 by Bianca Rangecroft, Whering enables users to digitise their wardrobes, plan outfits, pack for travel and share styling ideas. The platform is designed to help users make better use of the clothing they already own while supporting more intentional and circular fashion consumption.

According to the company, Whering's growing user base reflects increasing demand for tools that help people manage, style and extend the life of their wardrobes. Looking ahead, the company plans to further strengthen its role in the circular fashion ecosystem by expanding resale integrations, connecting wardrobe management, styling and resale within a single platform.

We have access to such a vast amount of data that hasn't existed before – not just what people buy, but what people actually wear, what they wear it with and how it makes them feel. For us, what's next is helping people not just when they get dressed in the morning, but every time they interact with clothes, whether that's buying, selling or styling,

said Bianca Rangecroft, founder and CEO of Whering.

The funding will support the development of new AI-powered features and the expansion of Whering's platform.

As part of its participation in the Google AI Futures Fund, the company plans to introduce personalised outfit recommendations based on factors such as weather, mood and occasion, alongside new tools including image enhancement, gallery scanning to identify clothing items from users' photos, and virtual try-on functionality.

Whering also plans to expand its resale integrations as it continues to develop its circular fashion platform. By bringing together wardrobe management, styling and resale within a single ecosystem, the company aims to help users extend the lifespan of their clothing and encourage more intentional engagement with fashion.