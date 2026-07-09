Pixel-Flo lands £5.25M seed round for MicroLED manufacturing

Pixel-Flo, a University of Sheffield spin-out developing manufacturing technology for MicroLED displays, has raised £5.25 million in seed funding. The round was led by Northern Gritstone, with participation from SCVC, the Parkwalk Northern Universities Venture Fund and German investment firm HTGF.

Founded by Dr Rick Smith, Dr Suneal Ghataora and Simon Jones, Pixel-Flo is commercialising research from the University of Sheffield's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. By combining semiconductor photonics research with extensive display industry expertise, the company is developing manufacturing technology designed to address one of the key barriers to wider adoption of MicroLED displays.

MicroLED technology offers advantages in brightness and energy efficiency compared with conventional display technologies, but its broader adoption has been limited by the cost and scalability of existing manufacturing methods.

Pixel-Flo's Continuous-Flow Mass Transfer process, based on fluidic self-assembly, is intended to support higher-throughput production while reducing processing costs and material use across a range of MicroLED display applications.

The funding will support Pixel-Flo's transition from laboratory development to industrial scale-up, including team expansion, new laboratory and office facilities, and continued product development. It will also support the company's international growth strategy.