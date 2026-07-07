BIZAY secures $55M to fuel US growth and industry consolidation

BIZAY, a Portugal-based technology platform for customised products, has raised $55 million in a Series D funding round. The investment was led by existing investor Indico Capital Partners, with participation from Lince Capital, Cedrus and BPF.

Founded in 2014 by Sérgio Vieira, José Salgado and Jorge Correia and headquartered in Lisbon, BIZAY operates a digital platform serving small and medium-sized businesses in more than 50 countries.

The company offers a broad catalogue of customised products, including marketing materials, packaging, promotional items and business essentials. Its platform integrates technology, AI and a network of production partners to support the full process from product customisation and ordering to production, fulfilment and customer support.

BIZAY is also expanding its AI capabilities to further automate catalogue management, manufacturing operations and customer service.

According to the company, 2026 will mark its first profitable year, with annual revenue expected to surpass $100 million, reflecting continued growth alongside profitability.

"We publicly stated that we were going to reach €100 million. We are delivering on that promise - and, for the first time, with a profit. This proves that we have built a platform that scales with economic discipline. It is this solidity that now allows us to take the next step: consolidating the global customization market and accelerating in the United States, starting from Portugal,"

said Sérgio Vieira, CEO and co-founder of BIZAY.

The fresh capital will be used to accelerate the company's expansion in the US, pursue acquisitions in the fragmented customised products market and further develop AI infrastructure across its platform, including catalogue management, production and customer support.