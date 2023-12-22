Bizay raises €18M to digitise $850B customisation industry

Today custom products platform Bizay announced an € 18 million Series C2 funding round.

The customisation industry is one of the largest industries in the world. However, it’s fragmented and mostly offline.

Aiming to digitise this legacy industry worth over $850 billion yearly, Bizay is a global operating and supply chain system for product customisation that enables the world’s largest catalogue of custom products.

Bizay’s platform assists customers with custom products, such as merchandising, packaging, apparel or any product customised with a brand or idea.

The backbone of its operating system is a batching technology that delivers more than 50 percent cost savings to its customers across over 50,000 products and dozens of categories.

Bizay’s CGO, José Salgado, stated:

“We have come a long way. We have built software and platforms that have proven results. We are happy that Indico and other investors back our ambition for a global footprint.”

The round was led by Indico Capital Partners, who were joined by Iberis and Lince.

Stephan Morais, Managing General Partner at Indico Capital Partners, shared:

“Bizay currently has a scale and reach that is unparalleled in the customised products industry, namely in supply chain partnerships and agreements in Europe and South America. We believe this can be replicated in the US market, and we are backing the team again to execute that expansion.”

With the financing round announced today, Bizay has raised over €72 million. It previously raised a Series C financing round of €32 million from several national and international investors.

Today’s funding will aid product development and the company’s entrance into the US market.

Lead image: Bizay. Photo: uncredited.