Liki24 raises $9M in Series A to scale across Europe

Ukraine-born Liki24, a health and wellness marketplace with cross-country price arbitrage, has raised $9 million in a Series A round, bringing its total capital raised to over $16 million.

Liki24 was founded in 2017 to make health and wellness products more accessible and affordable. The marketplace features over 200,000 products, allowing customers to choose between lower-cost international options or quicker local delivery, saving up to 50 per cent on product prices. Its AI-driven delivery solution consolidates items from various sellers and countries into one parcel, with free delivery available.

Since 2021, the company has been expanding across Europe and now operates in nine countries in the region: Italy, Germany, Ukraine, Romania, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. In 2024, the platform doubled its growth in the EU, with European operations now generating 60 per cent of the company’s total revenue.

Anton Avrynskyi, CEO & co-founder of Liki24 shared:

We’re proud to have raised a full Series A from reputable international investors. This brings us closer to becoming Europe’s leading health marketplace. We’ve shown we can grow efficiently — now we’re scaling up.

Over 2.5 million people use Liki24 through its website and mobile apps, which collectively attract more than 3 million monthly visits. The platform connects over 13,000 sellers and more than 50 well-known health brands.

Users receive the best prices on health and wellness products, whether they are delivered from a local seller or shipped from another country.

Liki24 partners with manufacturers and global health brands to improve product promotion and distribution. It provides tools to increase brand visibility and lets brands run targeted campaigns that reach customers at the right moment.

The company also empowers sellers to increase their sales. By joining the platform, sellers gain access to new customers in new markets and can promote their health products to a broader audience.

Investors in the round include u.ventures, TA Ventures, iClub, N1 Ventures, SID Venture Partners, MA7 Ventures, DniproVC, Anton Borzov (WhatsApp’s first product designer), and others.

Lenna Koszarny, Executive Vice President of UMAEF, Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital, said:

At u.ventures, we invest in bold founders who are creating scalable solutions with global impact. Liki24 is doing exactly that - redefining how health products are accessed and delivered across borders. Their platform is not only accelerating market integration in Europe but also setting a new standard for consumer-centric, tech-enabled healthcare. We are proud to support visionary entrepreneurs that combine deep purpose with operational excellence.

Viktoriya Tigipko, founding and managing partner at TA Ventures, shared:

We’ve been supporting Liki24 from its early days and continue to believe in the team’s bold vision and strong execution. The company is building a truly scalable, tech-driven platform that makes access to health products faster, easier, and more affordable across Europe. With impressive growth, trusted brand partnerships, and a clear path to profitability, Liki24 is well-positioned to become the go-to health marketplace for millions of Europeans.

Liki24 will use the new funding to enter additional European markets and enhance its platform.

Lead image: Anton Avrynskyi, Liki24 co-founder | Photo: Uncredited