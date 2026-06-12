NEURA Robotics secures up to $1.4B, Bending Spoons files for US IPO, and UK PM unveils £400M chip plan

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 NEURA Robotics secures up to $1.4B Series C to scale physical AI and cognitive robotics platform
🇫🇮 ICEYE raises €450M at €10B+ valuation as demand for sovereign space intelligence accelerates
🇩🇪 Europe conducted fewer than 10 orbital launches in 2025. Isar Aerospace just raised €270M to fix that
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇦🇹 Longevity company MoleQlar is acquiring biotech and skincare company Tomorrowlabs
🇨🇭 Temenos acquires additiv to strengthen its wealth proposition
🇬🇧 Barclays to acquire GoHenry, expand youth financial education offering in UK
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇩🇪 German VC coalition calls for institutional capital shift to power next-gen startups
💰 Creator Fund closes $56M to back Europe's scientific founders
💸 Pitchdrive raises €60M to back Europe's AI-native founders
🇬🇧 Barclays to acquire GoHenry, expand youth financial education offering in UK
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇮🇹 Bending Spoons files for US IPO
⚖️ Legora to open Paris, Milan and Madrid offices and London engineering hub
⚛️. Deliverance AI exits stealth to power sovereign enterprise AI
🇬🇧 British startups to “scale here” and “stay here”, as UK PM unveils £400M chip plan
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇺🇦 Ukraine’s digital resilience is Europe’s warning signal
🛩️ ERC System unveils Victor, a heavy-lift eVTOL designed to close Europe's logistics gap
👏 Beyond survival: how Suun Health is reimagining maternal care
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇫🇮 Granarium raises €1M+ to commercialise renewable supercapacitors for grid stability
🇵🇱 sunbay.io raises €550,000 to automate invoice collection for finance teams
🇳🇴 AI startup Mimir raises €518,000 pre-seed to automate e-commerce operations
🇬🇧 Cosine secures industry backing for Britain’s first sovereign frontier model
🇫🇮 Space safety startup Aavuus lands pre-seed funding to tackle space debris tracking
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