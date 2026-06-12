NEURA Robotics secures up to $1.4B, Bending Spoons files for US IPO, and UK PM unveils £400M chip plan

This week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €2.8 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

We also released our monthly report for May with all the critical funding rounds, acquisitions, and other critical news.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 NEURA Robotics secures up to $1.4B Series C to scale physical AI and cognitive robotics platform

🇫🇮 ICEYE raises €450M at €10B+ valuation as demand for sovereign space intelligence accelerates

🇩🇪 Europe conducted fewer than 10 orbital launches in 2025. Isar Aerospace just raised €270M to fix that





🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇦🇹 Longevity company MoleQlar is acquiring biotech and skincare company Tomorrowlabs

🇨🇭 Temenos acquires additiv to strengthen its wealth proposition

🇬🇧 Barclays to acquire GoHenry, expand youth financial education offering in UK

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇩🇪 German VC coalition calls for institutional capital shift to power next-gen startups

💰 Creator Fund closes $56M to back Europe's scientific founders

💸 Pitchdrive raises €60M to back Europe's AI-native founders

🇬🇧 Barclays to acquire GoHenry, expand youth financial education offering in UK

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇮🇹 Bending Spoons files for US IPO

⚖️ Legora to open Paris, Milan and Madrid offices and London engineering hub

⚛️. Deliverance AI exits stealth to power sovereign enterprise AI

🇬🇧 British startups to “scale here” and “stay here”, as UK PM unveils £400M chip plan

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇺🇦 Ukraine’s digital resilience is Europe’s warning signal

🛩️ ERC System unveils Victor, a heavy-lift eVTOL designed to close Europe's logistics gap

👏 Beyond survival: how Suun Health is reimagining maternal care

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇫🇮 Granarium raises €1M+ to commercialise renewable supercapacitors for grid stability

🇵🇱 sunbay.io raises €550,000 to automate invoice collection for finance teams

🇳🇴 AI startup Mimir raises €518,000 pre-seed to automate e-commerce operations

🇬🇧 Cosine secures industry backing for Britain’s first sovereign frontier model

🇫🇮 Space safety startup Aavuus lands pre-seed funding to tackle space debris tracking