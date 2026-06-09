Deliverance AI exits stealth to power sovereign enterprise AI

Deliverance AI, a UK-founded provider of enterprise AI infrastructure, has emerged from stealth, reporting £6 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), more than 30 employees, and six enterprise customers within three months of incorporation.

The company is developing what it describes as an Agentic Operating System (OS) designed to help governments, regulated industries, and large enterprises deploy and manage AI systems within their own environments. The platform is intended to address one of the key challenges facing enterprise AI adoption: the ability to govern, monitor, and control AI systems at scale.

While many organisations have invested in AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, and pilot projects, Deliverance AI argues that enterprises still lack the operational framework required to manage AI as a production system. The company's platform provides a governed environment for AI agents, including model routing, audit trails, cost attribution, knowledge management, and monitoring capabilities.

According to founder and CEO Mick McNeil, enterprise adoption of AI depends on giving organisations greater control over how models, data, and AI agents operate within their environments.

Organisations with highly sensitive and valuable data need AI systems that operate within their own infrastructure and governance frameworks. Infrastructure alone does not deliver business outcomes. What enterprises need is an operating layer that allows them to run, govern, measure, and manage AI systems at scale,

McNeil said.

Deliverance AI is designed to support deployments in customer-controlled environments, including private cloud, on-premises, sovereign, and air-gapped infrastructure. The company says this approach is particularly relevant for organisations with strict requirements around data residency, regulatory compliance, and operational oversight.

The platform's model-routing capabilities allow organisations to direct workloads across multiple AI models based on performance, cost, risk, and governance requirements. According to the company, this helps customers avoid dependence on a single model provider, cloud platform, or AI framework.

Deliverance AI is working with HPE and NVIDIA to support enterprise AI deployments. The platform is already being used by enterprise customers across areas including professional services, sales operations, finance, and business process automation.