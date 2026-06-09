Led by 20VC, fonio.ai raises $17M for omnichannel AI platform

fonio.ai, a European provider of AI-powered customer communication solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, has raised $17 million in seed funding at a $140 million valuation. The round was led by 20VC, with participation from existing investors as well as founders and executives from companies including Synthesia, HubSpot, and Revolut.

The funding follows a $3 million angel round completed in late 2025 and brings the company's total funding to more than $20 million.

Founded by Daniel Keinrath and Matthias Gruber, fonio.ai develops AI agents designed to automate customer interactions for businesses that rely heavily on phone communication. The platform currently focuses on AI voice agents used for customer support, appointment booking, lead qualification, and outbound campaigns.

In less than two years, fonio.ai has grown to serve more than 7,500 businesses, including Volkswagen, Storebox, and Brita. The platform currently automates more than two million customer calls each month and has established a presence across several European markets as well as Brazil.

The company has developed its own technology stack covering areas such as speech recognition, turn detection, emotion recognition, and real-time orchestration. According to fonio.ai, the platform can autonomously manage and resolve most customer inquiries without requiring human intervention.

With the new funding, the startup plans to expand beyond voice into a broader omnichannel platform. WhatsApp integration is already available, while email and chatbot capabilities are expected to be added in the coming months. fonio.ai is also developing additional AI-native business tools, including a proprietary calendar system and a CRM platform designed specifically for AI-driven customer interactions.

The capital will also support its international expansion strategy. fonio.ai recently launched operations in the United Kingdom and the United States and plans to establish offices in key markets including New York, Munich, Milan, Paris, London, and Warsaw.