Granarium raises €1M+ to commercialise renewable supercapacitors for grid stability

Deeptech energy startup Granarium Technologies, spun out from VTT, has raised over €1 million Pre-Seed funding.

BSV Ventures and Beamline led the round, with participation from FiBAN (Finnish Business Angels Network), EstBAN and LatBAN.

VTT has transferred the underlying technology and IP to the newly established company.

Grid volatility is increasing across Europe, while EU requirements, including grid codes and resilience frameworks, are tightening. The transition to renewable energy and electrification is creating structural demand for fast-response power storage, with UBS forecasting global energy storage demand to grow by approximately 40 per cent year over year in 2026.

Granarium’s renewable energy storage technology is built on a nanocellulose-based material platform that binds biocarbon structures for power storage, enabling up to 80 per cent lower production capital expenditure in safe, scalable, and locally producible systems.

“A key structural shift is that storage is no longer just ‘backup power’ – it is becoming core grid infrastructure. Granarium is the perfect addition to our portfolio because the company is solving a massive global challenge in a safe and scalable way. We were also impressed with the company’s technology and experience, as well as the capacity to use local raw materials to make the production process sustainable and inexpensive,” says Jana Budkovskaja, Partner at BSV Ventures.

The company has secured pilot customers and key value chain partners and is preparing to launch its first pilots within six months of funding, focusing on process industries and continuously running production operations. Initial commercial production will begin at a small industrial scale, with capacity to deliver up to 50 units per year, forming the basis for rapid scale-up through industrial partnerships and international market expansion.

“Our approach supports Europe’s strategic goals of reducing dependency on critical raw materials and building local, resilient energy infrastructure. The new technology offers an easily scalable, self-sufficient solution that removes complex logistics chains and enables simple production using locally sourced materials. Deployment is as simple as installing a battery,” says Granarium CEO Paula Viinamäki.

Granarium’s first-of-its-kind technology can upcycle waste materials to create 100 per cent renewable supercapacitors that store electricity. The system acts as a fast-response layer within energy systems, complementing batteries and addressing short-duration power needs such as grid balancing, frequency response, and industrial power quality. The devices help manage peak loads, improve power quality, and manage distributed power generation.

“Granarium demonstrates how successful technology transfer can turn advanced bio-based materials into real industrial solutions for secure and resilient energy storage,” says Atte Virtanen, Vice President, Advanced bio-based materials at VTT.

Granarium will use the funding to industrialise its patented renewable supercapacitor technology for grid stabilisation and industrial applications, both increasingly challenged by electrification, renewable integration, and power quality demands.

Lead image: Granarium team members: Vesa Kunnari, Paula Viinamaki and Otto Ville-Kaukoniemi. Photo: uncredited.