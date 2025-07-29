Coinvest Capital backs Psylink’s next-gen mental health biotech solution

Lithuanian startup Psylink has raised €501,521 in a pre-seed round to develop further its proprietary biotechnology platform, which focuses on the sustainable production of plant- and fungi-derived compounds.

Psylink is a deep-tech biotechnology company developing innovative, science-driven treatments for mental health disorders, with a focus on patients who do not respond to conventional therapies. With an estimated 30–40 per cent of individuals experiencing little to no benefit from standard antidepressants, Psylink aims to fill a critical gap in the mental healthcare market through a dual R&D approach.

The first pillar of its strategy centres on a sustainable biotechnology platform that uses engineered yeast cells as biosynthetic “mini-factories” to produce natural, fungi-derived compounds. This scalable, cost-efficient method provides an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional chemical synthesis and extraction.

The second pillar focuses on the discovery and evaluation of novel therapeutic compounds for conditions such as depression and PTSD. By studying psilocybin and related fungal metabolites, Psylink seeks to uncover new treatment candidates through a deep understanding of their molecular interactions and cellular effects.

Laura Korsakova, CEO of Psylink, shared:

At Psylink, we’re developing science-based therapies inspired by nature to help those who haven’t benefited from conventional treatments. We're proud to partner with investors who recognize the urgency and potential of this work. Our multidisciplinary team is united by a clear mission: to create safe, effective, and sustainable solutions for mental health, drawing on the rich diversity of bioactive compounds found in plants and fungi.

Operating at the intersection of biotechnology, neuroscience, and natural product discovery, Psylink is uniquely positioned to lead in the development of next-generation mental health therapies.

The pre-seed round was led by venture capital fund Coinvest Capital, along with a syndicate of angel investors. Firstpick and BSV Ventures also joined the round.

Viktorija Trimbel, Managing Director of Coinvest Capital, noted:

Psylink stands out by combining rigorous biotechnology with the therapeutic potential of natural compounds – an approach that is not only innovative but also grounded in strong scientific validation. What impressed us is their ability to bridge traditional wisdom and modern neuroscience. This is exactly the kind of transformative innovation the mental healthcare market urgently needs, and we believe Psylink is well-positioned to lead in this emerging space.

Erin Gainer, who leads the angel investor syndicate, noted that Psylink’s efforts in developing next-generation psychedelic derivatives could significantly transform treatment possibilities for individuals dealing with mental health issues, adding:

I’m honoured to support the team at this early stage and to help bring these much-needed therapies closer to those who need them most.

According to Sandra Golbreich, Partner at BSV Ventures, Psylink is a rare example of deep-tech innovation from the region, tackling a global issue with a strong scientific foundation and a clear sense of mission:

We’re proud to support a team developing real biotech with the potential to transform how we treat mental health.

The capital will be used to advance Psylink’s proprietary biotechnology platform for the sustainable production of plant- and fungi-derived compounds.

It will also fuel the screening and evaluation of novel molecular candidates, accelerating the identification of high-potential compounds for further development and preclinical validation.

Lead image: Psylink team | Photo: Uncredited