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Focused Energy raises $240M, TrueLayer acquires In3, and London regains top spot

This week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €3.1 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 12 hours ago
Focused Energy raises $240M, TrueLayer acquires In3, and London regains top spot
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This week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €3.1 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Focused Energy raises $240M

🇬🇧 IQE plc has raised £81M

🇮🇹  WeRoad lands $58M to scale real-world travel experiences

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇱 TrueLayer acquires Dutch fintech In3 to offer credit at checkout

🇩🇰 Finland’s Grundium acquires Denmark’s Visiopharm to build an end-to-end AI precision pathology platform

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💵  Gary Lineker’s Goalhanger launches VC business

💰 Marvelous and Joachim Herz Foundation launch €20M deeptech fund to bridge Germany’s commercialisation gap

💸 Lovable owner raises 1.4 billion in new fund

💰 SwissVC repositions as a peer network for active venture investors

💵 Transition Ventures’ $150m fund to back ground-breaking founders

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧  London topples Paris to regain European tech top spot

🇪🇸 ICEX launches Desafía Ciencia to boost the internationalization of scientific spin-offs in the United Kingdom

🛩️  Nearly a third of European founders are considering transferring their headquarters to the United States.

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇺🇦  Kyiv delivers: How Glovo scaled one of its fastest-growing markets in wartime Ukraine

🚀 InRento crosses €100M in financing as European property developers look beyond banks

🛰️ Telecom: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025

💰 Interview: Oliver Prill, CEO of London fintech unicorn Tide

🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇱🇹  Kopa.ai raises €2M to build AI agents for end-to-end e-commerce operations


🇩🇰 Perplant raises €1M to equip tractors with AI “eyes” to cut herbicide use and boost profits for farmers


🇪🇸  Publicit secures €700,000 to reinvent programmatic advertising


🇬🇧 Voxmind raises £546,000 pre-seed funding as cloud giants exit voice biometrics market


🇬🇧 Atheni secures £350,000 to help teams use AI more effectively

Focused Energy raises $240M, TrueLayer acquires In3, and London regains top spot
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