Focused Energy raises $240M, TrueLayer acquires In3, and London regains top spot

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Focused Energy raises $240M
🇬🇧 IQE plc has raised £81M
🇮🇹 WeRoad lands $58M to scale real-world travel experiences
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇳🇱 TrueLayer acquires Dutch fintech In3 to offer credit at checkout
🇩🇰 Finland’s Grundium acquires Denmark’s Visiopharm to build an end-to-end AI precision pathology platform
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💵 Gary Lineker’s Goalhanger launches VC business
💰 Marvelous and Joachim Herz Foundation launch €20M deeptech fund to bridge Germany’s commercialisation gap
💸 Lovable owner raises 1.4 billion in new fund
💰 SwissVC repositions as a peer network for active venture investors
💵 Transition Ventures’ $150m fund to back ground-breaking founders
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 London topples Paris to regain European tech top spot
🇪🇸 ICEX launches Desafía Ciencia to boost the internationalization of scientific spin-offs in the United Kingdom
🛩️ Nearly a third of European founders are considering transferring their headquarters to the United States.
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇺🇦 Kyiv delivers: How Glovo scaled one of its fastest-growing markets in wartime Ukraine
🚀 InRento crosses €100M in financing as European property developers look beyond banks
🛰️ Telecom: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025
💰 Interview: Oliver Prill, CEO of London fintech unicorn Tide
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇱🇹 Kopa.ai raises €2M to build AI agents for end-to-end e-commerce operations
🇩🇰 Perplant raises €1M to equip tractors with AI “eyes” to cut herbicide use and boost profits for farmers
🇪🇸 Publicit secures €700,000 to reinvent programmatic advertising
🇬🇧 Voxmind raises £546,000 pre-seed funding as cloud giants exit voice biometrics market
🇬🇧 Atheni secures £350,000 to help teams use AI more effectively
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