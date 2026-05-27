WeRoad lands $58M to scale real-world travel experiences

WeRoad, a European adventure travel company focused on group and social travel experiences, has raised $58 million in a Series C funding round led by Airbnb, with participation from existing investors including H14. The round brings the company’s total funding to $100 million.

Founded in Italy in 2017, WeRoad organises group travel experiences designed primarily for solo travellers, combining curated itineraries with shared travel experiences aimed at fostering social connection.

Since launch, WeRoad has taken more than 300,000 travellers across over 1,000 itineraries worldwide and built a network of more than 4,000 group coordinators across Europe and other markets.

According to Paolo De Nadai, the company’s focus on in-person experiences reflects growing demand for genuine human connection in an increasingly digital environment.

In a world increasingly shaped by AI and social media, genuine human connection is becoming both rarer and more valuable. At WeRoad, we’ve built our entire product around enabling real-world connections through shared travel experiences. People today are not just looking to visit new places, they’re looking to belong.



Expanding into the US is a milestone we’ve been working towards for years, and having Airbnb alongside us is both a strong validation of what we’ve built and a powerful signal of the opportunity ahead.

The funding will support WeRoad’s first major expansion outside Europe, with the company preparing to enter the United States market. As part of the rollout, WeRoad also plans to expand WeMeet, a platform launched in 2025 that organises local social events, including hikes, dinners, sports activities, and wellness sessions.

The company positions WeMeet as part of a broader shift toward what it describes as the “IRL economy,” where technology is used to facilitate offline experiences and in-person social interaction rather than long-term online engagement.