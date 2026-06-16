Danish startup Good Tape launches ‘Names’ campaign honouring journos killed in the line of duty

Good Tape, the Copenhagen-based creator of the novel security-first AI-powered transcription tool, has announced today the launch of its global initiative Names.

The Names campaign signifies Good Tape’s transition from a transcription utility into a champion for physical safety, mental health and professional integrity of journalists and truth-tellers worldwide.

The campaign arrives at an era where press freedom faces growing challenges. According to the data from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a record number of 129 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2025 — with Israel responsible for 2 of 3 deaths — more than any other year since the CPJ began collecting data in 1992.

Entering mid-2026, that number reached over 140 deaths since 2025 started, marking the second consecutive year-on-year record for press deaths in modern history.

Beyond physical fatalities, global media workers also experience severe censorship, surveillance, and a staggering 85 per cent rate of impunity for crimes committed against them.

"When there's an increase in the killing of the ones that are out there trying to tell us the truth of what's going on, that's much bigger than anything we can do," shares Lasse Finderup, CEO and co-founder of Good Tape.

"The journalists that are on the front lines are not there for any reason of their own. They're there to do good... they're actually there to help and to inform and to bring a message on.



So for those to be targeted and to be killed is tough.



We need to protect journalists, because they are the truth tellers”.

Founded in 2022, Good Tape has already been trusted by 2.97 million users worldwide while having transcribed more than 14 million files. Good Tape is renowned for its exceptional security, accuracy, and user-friendly interface.



Check out an earlier interview with Lasse Finderup, CEO and co-founder of Good Tape.

To bring justice to those truth-tellers who are forever silenced, Good Tape has released an unconventional 8.5-minute video statement on YouTube and other Social Media channels, in which Good Tape CEO Lasse Finderup, alongside award-winning war correspondent and author Nagieb Khaja, reads aloud the names of journalists killed in the line of duty since 2025.



"Behind every name there is a person with a family, with a life, with beloved ones who are left... and behind every name you have a person who has risked their lives, and paid the ultimate price for telling us about what is happening”, said Nagieb Khaja, award-winning war journalist and documentary filmmaker.

"They're not in it for the money. They're not in it for fame. They're in it to convey the truth, showing how the world looks like. And if we don't understand how the world looks, we won't be able to act on it in the best way."

As an extension of this campaign, Good Tape has introduced the Good Tape Grant. This new micro-funding initiative provides up to €500 in support to independent journalists and storytellers, along with the opportunity to have their pieces published on Good Tape’s homepage, which is visited by millions of people worldwide.

While designed to fill the gap and primarily to empower media workers in developing countries, the grant is open to anyone who is working on a meaningful story and lacking the funds.

With the Names campaign, Good Tape also honours, acknowledges and encourages its global community to support the vital work of NGOs International Media Support, The Rory Peck Trust and the Global Center for Journalism and Trauma, which support media workers with emergency financial aid, mental health care, professional development in crisis and life-saving safety training.





