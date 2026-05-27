Go Swag raises $5M to expand global gifting platform

Glasgow-based Go Swag, a technology platform focused on corporate gifting and branded merchandise, has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Mercia Ventures, with participation from Techstart Ventures and strategic angel investors. The latest round brings the company’s total funding to $6.2 million.

The corporate gifting industry is projected to grow significantly over the coming years, but the market remains fragmented and heavily reliant on manual processes, disconnected suppliers, and low-quality merchandise. Companies operating international gifting programmes often face operational challenges tied to sourcing, logistics, customs, and recipient management, particularly when trying to maintain consistent brand standards and sustainability goals across multiple markets.

Founded in 2019, Go Swag aims to address these challenges by helping companies manage and distribute branded gifts globally through a platform that combines AI-powered product curation, logistics management, warehousing, and international fulfilment. Its system is designed to streamline product selection and gifting programme management while reducing operational complexity.

According to Conor McKenna, CEO and Co-Founder of Go Swag, the company was created in response to what it saw as an outdated corporate gifting market dominated by low-quality products and inefficient processes.

The catalogue is dead and we're replacing it with smart AI-assisted curation and a better gifting process to match.

The company’s platform includes tools such as its AI recommendation engine Sonny™ and Claim Pages™, a system designed to collect recipient information directly in order to reduce administrative work and improve fulfilment accuracy. Go Swag also operates warehouse infrastructure across the UK, the Netherlands, and the United States to support international distribution and inventory management.

The new funding will be used to accelerate international expansion, particularly in the United States, establish a warehouse in Southeast Asia, expand the company’s workforce, and continue investing in automation and product development across quoting, account management, and recommendation systems.