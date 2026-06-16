Rocapine raises $13M Series A to scale its wellness app portfolio

Paris-based wellness venture studio Rocapine has raised a $13 million Series A round led by Educapital, with participation from Daphni, Ring Capital, Centre Court Capital, Athletico Ventures and Better Angle. The round also included backing from prominent founders and operators across health, consumer apps and mobile gaming, including Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve (Alan), founders from Yubo and Opal, and entrepreneurs behind companies such as Photoroom, Madbox and The Sandbox.

Founded in late 2024 by Stanislas Marchand, alongside Jean-Gabriel Boinot-Tramoni and Sammy Teillet, Rocapine is building a new generation of wellness apps designed to improve daily life. The company’s mission is to create products that support healthier habits and deliver lasting value, rather than optimising for engagement or attention.

As digital technologies become increasingly embedded in everyday life, digital wellbeing has become an area of growing interest. DataReportal 2025 estimates that the average person spends 5 hours and 16 minutes per day on a smartphone, amounting to roughly 15 years over a lifetime. At the same time, public discourse around the effects of technology on health and behaviour has intensified in recent years.

Technology was supposed to make us smarter, healthier and more connected. Instead, too much of it has become addictive, extractive and exhausting. Our phones now track the stress, the sleep loss and the racing heart rates they ironically cause, and still the system pushes us to scroll more. Rocapine was founded to change that,

says Stanislas Marchand, co-founder and CEO of Rocapine.

Rocapine describes its approach as building products that “hold instead of hook.” Its apps are designed to become part of users’ daily routines by delivering tangible benefits rather than engineering compulsion.

The company has already launched apps across women’s health, addiction therapy and nutrition. These include Harmony (focused on cycle tracking and women’s wellbeing), That Girl (which helps users build healthier habits), and Unchaind (designed to help people break free from compulsive behaviours).

The new funding will support Rocapine’s next stage of growth, including turning early successes into category leaders, scaling its testing engine to 400 apps this year, and strengthening the AI, data and marketing infrastructure underpinning its portfolio.