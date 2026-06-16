Sloneek raises $6M to turn HR software into AI agents

HR SaaS startup Sloneek has raised $6 million in a new funding round led primarily by Orbit Capital and Venture to Future Fund, significantly exceeding the company’s original target. The investment will support Sloneek’s expansion into new European markets, the development of local integrations, and the completion of its AI capabilities as it evolves into an agentic HR platform.

The funding comes as demand for digital HR systems and AI-powered workplace tools continues to grow across Europe. The European HR software market exceeded $4.8 billion last year and is projected to nearly double by 2033, driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based HR systems and AI-enabled workflows.

Founded in 2019, Sloneek has evolved from a regional HR tool into an AI-powered platform serving companies across Europe. The company was among the early adopters of generative AI in HR, integrating AI natively into its product in 2023, which accelerated customer adoption and supported international expansion.

At the core of the platform is Sloneek Intelligence, an AI-powered HR agent designed to automate routine tasks and provide HR teams with a unified view of their workforce. The platform enables organisations to manage employee data, workforce planning, talent management, and analytics within a secure environment designed for sensitive HR information.

The company’s long-term vision is to create an HR platform that can be controlled naturally through chat or voice commands and integrated across workplace tools and AI systems.

We want to be the first agentic HR platform that you can control entirely by voice or written commands. The trend is clear: in a few years, no one will think of Sloneek as an application - they will think of it as a partner wherever it is needed. Embedded in email workflows, in the tools people use every day, natively integrated into AI solutions and company-wide data,

says Filip Lukáč, CEO and co-founder of Sloneek.

Today, Sloneek is used by more than 500 enterprise customers across 25 countries, collectively managing HR processes for approximately 50,000 employees. Customers include Grant Thornton, MAN, WPP Media, and Twisto. Annual recurring revenue currently stands at €2.5 million, having more than doubled over the past year.

A significant portion of the new funding will be used to expand into the United Kingdom and Poland, where Sloneek plans to establish dedicated local go-to-market teams. The company also intends to deepen integrations with key market players, enabling HR data to flow across the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to payroll.