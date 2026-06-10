Legora to open Paris, Milan and Madrid offices and London engineering hub

Legora is opening offices in Paris, Milan and Madrid and aims to more than double its workforce to 700 across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) over the next 12 months, it said today. The Swedish AI legaltech is upping its footprint across Europe, as it looks to have offices in key markets to be close to its customers, it said.

Legora currently employs around 650 employees globally with European offices in London, Stockholm and Munich. Just over half of the 650 are based in EMEA, with Legora saying it aims to grow its EMEA headcount to over 700 in the next six to 12 months. Its offices in Paris, Milan and Madrid will open in Q3 this year, it said.

Max Junestrand, CEO and co-founder of Legora, said: “Our customers in these countries have built Legora into the way they work. Opening offices in Madrid, Milan and Paris means we can be genuinely close to them as we build the future of the platform together."

Legora, valued $5.6bn earlier this year, is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Iconiq, General Catalyst and Nvidia. The Stockholm-based startup, which competes against US rival Harvey, also said it is opening an engineering hub in London, which will be based in Legora's existing London office.

Junestrand added: "Engineers who understand how AI applies in professional contexts are disproportionately concentrated in London.”

It will complement Legora's existing engineering hubs in Stockholm and New York. Legora, which has made several small acquisitions this year, says it now serves over 1,200 law firms and in-house legal teams across more than 50 markets.