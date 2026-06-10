NEURA Robotics secures up to $1.4B Series C to scale physical AI and cognitive robotics platform

NEURA Robotics has announced up to $1.4 billion in Series C funding to accelerate the development of its physical AI platform.



Investors include Tether, Qualcomm Technologies, Amazon, NVIDIA, imec.xpand, Bosch, Schaeffler, the European Investment Bank, Lingotto Horizon, InterAlpen Partners.

According to the company, this is the largest funding round ever for a full-stack robotics company.



NEURA is creating a new category of AI infrastructure where cognitive robots continuously learn, collaborate, and operate in real-world environments on a shared, intelligent platform (Neuraverse).



Unlike traditional robotics companies that rely on isolated machines or limited industrial automation, NEURA combines robotics, AI, sensors, edge computing, and large-scale learning infrastructure into a unified platform architecture that can be deployed globally.



With this capital, NEURA will scale mass production to millions of robots by 2030 and accelerate the global rollout of NEURA Gyms – the world's first real-world training environments for cognitive robots and physical AI.



“The future of AI won’t simply take place on screens,” says David Reger, founder and CEO of NEURA Robotics.

“It will move, interact, learn, and work alongside us in the real world. We are convinced that physical AI and cognitive robotics will lead to one of the biggest technological leaps of the coming decades.



They will fundamentally transform entire industries, from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare, services, and household robotics.”



NEURA's strategic partnerships include leading industrial and AI companies, such as Bosch, Schaeffler, Kawasaki, Qualcomm Technologies, Amazon, and NVIDIA, positioning the company at the intersection of robotics, industrial automation, and artificial intelligence.



The company's current order backlog and strategic deployment pipeline exceed $1 billion. With AI moving into the physical world, NEURA sees its next decisive competitive advantage in combining intelligence with real-world interaction, sensing, and scalable infrastructure.

"In the future, people won’t just ask what AI can tell them,” says Reger.