Capsa AI raises $18M to expand its AI platform for private capital

CapsaAI, the startup building an AI operating system for private capital, has raised $18 million in a Series A round co-led by TX Ventures and Pivot Investment Partners, with significant participation from Bek Ventures. Existing investors, including Antler, Outward VC and Cornerstone VC, also participated in the round alongside a group of industry angel investors, including Indeed co-founder Paul Forster. To date, Capsa AI has raised $20 million.

Private capital firms manage more than $15 trillion in assets, yet much of the industry's information remains spread across emails, PDFs and spreadsheets. As data volumes continue to grow, investment professionals often spend significant time searching for and analysing information, creating operational challenges across sourcing, due diligence, portfolio monitoring and back-office functions.

Founded by Danyal Oezduezenciler and Callum Downie, Capsa AI was built to address this challenge by creating a unified knowledge layer across a firm's existing systems, including CRM platforms, Outlook, SharePoint and proprietary data sources.

The platform captures how a fund operates and makes institutional knowledge searchable and accessible through AI-powered workflows.

According to Danyal Oezduezenciler, CEO and co-founder of Capsa AI, private capital is among the world's most data-intensive industries, yet it has historically lacked technology tailored to its needs.

We set out to build the platform that changes that - one that encodes how a fund thinks and operates and then executes on it.

The technology is already used by several large private capital firms and indexes millions of internal documents, conversations and records, enabling investment teams to access information more efficiently while meeting enterprise security and compliance requirements.

Capsa AI plans to use the new funding to accelerate its expansion in the US market, grow its engineering and go-to-market teams, and further develop the platform's agentic AI and indexing capabilities.