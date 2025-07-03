Inflection leads $3M investment in Nordic Air Defence’s anti-drone platform

Swedish defencetech startup Nordic Air Defence (NAD) has raised $3 million in an expansion of its Pre-Seed funding round, bringing the total to $4.4 million — one of the largest Pre-Seed rounds for the sector.

NAD is a Stockholm-headquartered company developing high tech defensive solutions for both civilian and military use. It emerged from stealth in September 2024 when it unveiled its first product: the Kreuger 100 dual-use (civil and military) drone interceptor platform.

The team features veterans from some of the world’s leading defence, drone, and tech companies, including Palantir, Kratos, Quantum Systems, FOI (the Swedish Defence Research Agency), Acast, Zipline, SAAB, and many others.

By cutting much of the hardware previously required by drone interceptors, and replacing it with software, the Kreuger 100 is ten times cheaper to produce per unit than conventional anti-drone technology, such as interceptors or missiles.

This allows for mass manufacturing, and results in customers being able to scale their arsenals of interceptors to meet threats. It is battery-powered and extremely lightweight for optimum portability.

The nature of drone conflict is rapidly evolving, and traditional jammers and kinetic technology, as well as being expensive to produce, are becoming obsolete against modern threats.

VC firm Inflection led the funding.

According to Nordic Air Defence CEO Karl Rosander, what were once imagined as future conflicts are happening right now.

“There can be no complacency: the world is rapidly changing and Europe must create new industrial might and deliver defensive hardware at-scale. Inflection recognises the urgency of the mission at hand and has invested in Nordic Air Defence; their investment brings us closer to bringing the Kreuger 100, our first product, to market and ultimately in the field. The race is on to deploy and have Nordic Air Defence providing protective cover. We must move fast in order to have an impact and save lives.”

According to Inflection Partner Jonatan Luther-Bergquist, NAD has the entrepreneurial mentality and skills to fundamentally transform the defencetech industry.

“We are not only investing in the superb team at NAD, but also in Europe: for too long defencetech was stale and we cannot let the continent fall behind. Europe has storied engineering and defence heritage. Nordic Air Defence has captured its very essence, and we are excited to support them as they get closer to launching the Kreuger 100.”

Effective immediately, the company board comprises the following members: Karl Rosander (NAD co-founder), Gustav Wiberg (NAD co-founder, also co-founder and chair of Katla Aero), Dr Jonas Dromberg (Revalence Ventures founder and NAD investor), and Hampus Särnbratt (NAD investor, also of EQT Ventures). Inflection will join as board observers.

Alongside new board appointments, NAD has recruited multiple engineering hires, testament to its ability to attract the brightest minds as it continues its mission to provide homegrown cutting-edge drone defence technology, alleviating European dependence on US and global supply chains. The new engineering colleagues join from Anduril, Einride, and FLIR.











