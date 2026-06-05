GR3N raises €15.5M Series B to scale PET chemical recycling

GR3N, the Swiss cleantech company advancing the recycling of PET and polyester plastics and fibres, has closed a €15.5 million Series B funding round. The round was led by 360 Capital, with participation from new investor VP Textile. Growth Capital acted as financial advisor to GR3N.

The funding comes as demand for recycled PET continues to accelerate. While PET is one of the world's most widely used plastics, current recycling technologies can process only a fraction of available PET waste, leaving most textile fibres, films, and coloured materials unrecycled. At the same time, increasingly stringent regulations and sustainability commitments from major consumer brands are driving the need for scalable solutions capable of processing a broader range of PET waste streams.

To address this challenge, GR3N has developed MADE (Microwave-Assisted Depolymerisation), a patented chemical recycling technology that can process all types of PET waste, including both packaging and textile materials. The technology delivers high material recovery yields while reducing CO₂ emissions by up to 80 per cent compared with virgin PET production.

Unlike alternative recycling methods such as glycolysis, methanolysis, and dissolution, MADE has no feedstock limitations and produces food-grade monomers that can be recycled repeatedly without any loss of performance. GR3N's intellectual property portfolio includes two patent families covering the depolymerisation process and an additional patent family protecting its proprietary equipment (PEQ).

The proceeds from the Series B round will support the development of MODUS, GR3N’s first commercial-scale recycling plant.