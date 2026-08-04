HappyRobot lands $150M Series C to scale agentic AI for enterprise operations

HappyRobot, a company developing agentic AI for supply chains has raised $150 million in Series C funding led by Prysm Capital and co-led by Eurazeo. Existing investors a16z, Base10, Y Combinator are doubling down with participation from strategics like Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), KFund, Orange, and T.Capital (Deutsche Telekom), Bankinter, Endeavor Catalyst and Wave-X.



The round values the company at $1.2 billion post-money, bringing total

funding to around $200 million.

Enterprise operations continue to rely on millions of phone calls, emails, documents and disconnected systems every day. While AI has made it easier to generate information, many organisations still struggle to automate the work required to keep their businesses running. HappyRobot bridges that gap by deploying AI agents that can execute and reason within existing enterprise systems while working alongside employees.



HappyRobot’s platform enables organisations to build, deploy, and manage AI agents that automate complex operational workflows across voice, email, documents, and the web. By learning from every interaction and execution, it helps organisations capture operational knowledge, streamline information exchange, and gain real-time visibility across their operations.



Through the millions of tasks HappyRobot agents execute each month, customers are seeing measurable impact across departments.

Deployment isn't a one-time project but an ongoing partnership: initial agents typically go live within 4 to 12 weeks, and each sprint that follows refines the agents already in production and adds new ones.

One customer is automating 28,000 hours of work every month. In customer care, agents are achieving 9.4/10 customer satisfaction scores and more than 70 per cent autonomous resolution on average. Operational teams have increased capacity by 10x, and sales teams have generated 5x more revenue through previously underutilised channels.



The company works with more than 150+ enterprise customers, including DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, Naturgy, Repsol, and Uber, and has grown 5x since raising its Series B late last year.



After first proving its platform in logistics, one of the world’s most operationally demanding industries, HappyRobot is expanding across the supply chain as well as into insurance, energy and utilities, telecommunications, airlines, and other sectors where business-critical work still depends on manual coordination across fragmented systems.



“Getting agents to do work is the starting point, not the destination,” said Pablo Palafox, co-founder and CEO of HappyRobot.

“HappyRobot's thesis is that enterprise superintelligence, where an organisation's collective intelligence compounds as agents and people learn from one another, requires far more than task-performing agents.

It requires a platform and a deployed motion capable of operationalising that platform inside a specific business.”

“Many industries have a surprising share of their costs locked up in coordination, the calls, emails, and handoffs that keep work flowing,” said Kerry Wei, Partner at Prysm Capital

“While getting an agent to complete a discrete task is increasingly simple, deploying them across multi-step enterprise workflows has proven far more difficult.



HappyRobot has built the missing link – the governance, interfaces, and context layer – that enables agents to work seamlessly across complex workflows, driving real ROI by allowing companies to capture value without asking employees to adopt anything new.”



"It had been a while since we met a company that fundamentally expands what enterprise AI can do,” said Anne-Charlotte Philbert, Partner at Eurazeo:

“From day one, we knew Pablo and the team were building something special: a truly AI-native platform, world-class technical depth, and customers seeing exceptional ROI in mission-critical industries such as supply chain, energy, telecommunications, and banking."



Over the past year, HappyRobot has expanded from two offices to eight locations across North America, Europe, LATAM, and Australia, reflecting growing demand from enterprises looking to automate complex operational workflows.



The new funding will accelerate investment in HappyRobot’s platform, including expanded AI capabilities, enterprise integrations and the infrastructure required to deploy AI agents at scale. The company will also continue growing its engineering, deployment and go-to-market teams globally to support increasing demand from enterprises across industries.









