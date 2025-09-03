HappyRobot raises $44M Series B to scale AI agents for the supply chain

AI automation startup HappyRobot has raised $44 million in Series B funding to accelerate the deployment of its "AI workforce" designed to handle operational tasks across complex, high-volume industries like logistics, freight, and customer support.

The round was led by Base10 Partners, with participation from existing backers Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Y Combinator, and new investors including Tokio Marine, WaVe-X, and World Innovation Lab (WiL).

Founded in 2023, the Spanish company is positioning itself as a vertical AI platform that replaces manual operational workflows with domain-specific, production-ready AI agents. “Most people don’t realise how much time and money is burned just coordinating operations and sharing information,” said Pablo Palafox, co-founder and CEO of HappyRobot.

HappyRobot’s platform equips organisations with AI agents that can handle end-to-end tasks across communication channels (phone, email, chat), document parsing, web browsing, and backend data entry. These agents are already being used in production to negotiate shipping rates, book appointments, collect payments, recruit staff, and provide stakeholder updates, replacing many tasks that would traditionally be done by overloaded teams or outsourced call centers.

Unlike general-purpose AI copilots, HappyRobot focuses on the operational, messy, and often fragmented workflows in logistics, supply chain, and other high-volume industries. Its AI agents are vertically integrated, combining transcription, LLMs, voice generation, OCR, and browser automation with deep software integrations across TMS, ERP, CRM, and other enterprise systems.

“Our investment thesis lies in automation for the real economy. HappyRobot does just that,” said Adeyemi Ajao, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Base10.

With the new funding, the company plans to expand hiring across engineering, go-to-market, and its forward-deployed engineering (FDE) team, specialists who work on-site with clients to tailor and maintain AI workflows.

HappyRobot’s rise comes amid continued pressure on global supply chains, driven by labour shortages, rising operational complexity, and the inefficiencies of fragmented software stacks. The company was co-founded by Pablo Palafox, Luis Paarup, and Javier Palafox, who met through robotics and deep learning projects before launching HappyRobot.