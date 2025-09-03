DeepL launches debut AI agent

German AI translation startup DeepL is launching its debut AI agent, as it looks to broaden its offering beyond its core language translation services. The German startup, which is known for its AI text translation and writing tools, is launching an AI agent geared to make life simpler for businesses, undertaking “time-consuming, repetitive tasks knowledge workers face every day”.

DeepL said the general-purpose, multi-language autonomous agent would be well-suited to sales, finance, marketing, HR professionals, amongst other business disciplines. The agent is tapping into the hot trend of agentic AI, where agents act with a high-degree of autonomy with limited human supervision.

As an example, it said the agent, called DeepL Agent, can autonomously pull insights for sales teams, automate invoice processing for finance, or handle document translation and approvals for localisation teams.

Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and founder, DeepL, heralded that its “strong background in research gives us a natural advantage in the agentic space in building tools that can understand, reason and then act across a wide range of tasks”.

The agent is currently in beta testing with some of DeepL's customers, which it says include 50 per cent of the Fortune500, as well as KBC Bank and law firm Taylor Wessing. DeepL, based in Cologne, competes against the likes of Google Translate but said the agent would mean it can better compete against a much bigger set of AI competitors globally.

The Cologne-based startup was valued at $2bn in 2024. DeepL did not disclose the pricing of its agent or plans of future agent launches.