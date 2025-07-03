Portugal in the spotlight: Europe’s rising tech star

Portugal continues to gain recognition as an emerging European startup hub. While it may not rank among the top 10 tech ecosystems, Portugal’s technology ecosystem
contributed about 0.9 per cent of the total amount raised in the European tech ecosystem in 2024.
Additionally, the ecosystem demonstrated robust expansion, with the number of startups
growing by 16 per cent to reach 4,719. Startups collectively generated €2.6 billion in turnover (a 17 per cent year-on-year increase) and employed over 26,000 people, despite a modest 4 per cent growth in the number of employees.
Portugal benefits from key enablers, including a strong education system, solid digital infrastructure, and growing R&D and patent activity. Growth is also evident in emerging regional ecosystems. However, challenges persist, such as limited collaboration between academia and business, and regulatory and bureaucratic hurdles that can hamper entrepreneurship and discourage investment.
Here are 10 Portuguese tech companies to watch in 2025.
1
Powerdot
Amount raised in 2024: €265M
Powerdot is a company specialising in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
The company focuses on destination charging, installing EV chargers in everyday high-traffic locations such as supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels. Powerdot offers a turnkey solution by investing in, installing, and operating EV chargers at no cost to property owners, sharing revenue generated from the charging stations.
Powerdot's mission is to accelerate sustainable mobility by making EV charging as convenient as charging a smartphone, integrating charging solutions seamlessly into users' daily routines.
The company has attracted €265 million in investments over two rounds in 2024 to expand charging infrastructure, develop new technologies, and reinforce strategic partnerships across Europe.
2
Greenvolt
Amount raised in 2024: €125M
Greenvolt is a renewable energy company that specialises in three core areas: sustainable biomass energy, utility-scale wind and solar projects, and distributed generation solutions for businesses and communities.
The company manages seven biomass power plants in Portugal and the UK, develops large-scale renewable energy projects with a pipeline of 9.3 GW, and offers decentralised energy solutions, including solar PV installations and energy communities.
In 2024, the company completed a €125 million capital increase to bolster its financial stability.
3
TEKEVER
Amount raised in 2024: €70M
TEKEVER is a technology company specialising in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), satellite communications, and AI-driven surveillance solutions.
The company offers integrated "Intelligence-as-a-Service" platforms that combine drones, satellites, and advanced data analytics to deliver real-time intelligence for maritime safety, border security, and environmental monitoring.
TEKEVER's product lineup includes the AR3, AR4, and AR5 drones, designed for various missions ranging from short-range reconnaissance to long-endurance maritime patrols. These systems are equipped with features like vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities, satellite communication links, and modular payloads. The company's AI-powered platform, ATLAS, provides real-time and historical data processing, ensuring that decision-makers receive timely and actionable information.
In 2024, TEKEVER secured €70 million in funding to accelerate R&D investments, foster product innovation, and expand its global production, delivery, and support operations.
4
Indie Campers
Amount raised in 2024: €35M
Indie Campers is a travel tech company that offers a global marketplace for campervan and RV rentals.
With a fleet of over 7,000 vehicles, the company operates across more than 70 locations in Europe, North America, and Oceania. Indie Campers aims to democratize road trips by providing flexible, tech-enabled travel solutions, including short-term rentals, long-term subscriptions, and vehicle sales. Its digital platform simplifies the booking process and offers personalised travel advice, catering to a diverse community of travellers from over 130 countries.
The company raised €35 million in 2024 and an additional €27.5 million in 2025.
5
Infraspeak
Amount raised in 2024: €18M
Infraspeak is a technology company specialising in intelligent maintenance management solutions.
The company has developed a collaborative platform designed to streamline facilities management operations by integrating teams, assets, and processes into a unified system. The platform offers a suite of tools for preventive and reactive maintenance, asset management, compliance tracking, and real-time analytics. Its intelligent core, Infraspeak Gear™, leverages AI to automate tasks, provide actionable insights, and enhance decision-making processes.
Additionally, Infraspeak Network™ fosters seamless collaboration between facility managers and service providers, ensuring efficient communication and workflow management.
In 2024, Infraspeak secured €18 million in a Series B funding round to further its international expansion and enhance its platform's capabilities.
6
Oceano Fresco
Amount raised in 2024: €17M
Oceano Fresco is an aquaculture company pioneering sustainable and regenerative farming of native European bivalves.
The company operates a vertically integrated system that includes a state-of-the-art hatchery at its BioMarine Center and the world’s first open-sea clam farm off the coast of Lagos in the Algarve.
Oceano Fresco focuses on cultivating high-value clam species, which are currently in decline due to overexploitation and invasive species. These clams are bred in the hatchery and then grown in the open sea, feeding exclusively on naturally occurring microalgae, without the use of artificial feeds or antibiotics. This method not only produces a nutritious and sustainable protein source but also contributes positively to the marine ecosystem by enhancing biodiversity and capturing CO₂ in the clams' shells.
In 2024, Oceano Fresco secured €17 million in funding to expand its production capacity and reinforce its position as a leader in regenerative bivalve aquaculture.
7
CarboCode
Amount raised in 2024: €15M
CarboCode is a biotechnology company, specialising in the development, production, and commercialisation of human-identical glycosphingolipids and gangliosides.
The company employs advanced biocatalysis and fermentation technologies to produce these molecules at an industrial scale. Their initial focus is on enhancing infant nutrition by supplementing formulas with gangliosides to more closely mimic the composition of human breast milk. CarboCode also explores applications in dermatology and cognitive health.
In 2024, CarboCode secured €15 million to expand its production capacity and meet regulatory requirements in key markets, including the EU, USA, and China.
8
Sensei
Amount raised in 2024: €15M
Sensei is a deep-tech company specialising in autonomous retail solutions powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision.
The company develops checkout-free shopping experiences that eliminate queues and scanning, offering real-time inventory tracking and actionable in-store analytics for retailers. Their proprietary technology integrates ceiling-mounted cameras, shelf sensors, and AI algorithms to create virtual baskets for shoppers, enabling seamless transactions without the need for additional apps or check-ins.
In 2024, Sensei secured €15 million to support its expansion across Europe and Latin America. The company aims to transform traditional retail into a more efficient, data-driven, and customer-focused experience.
9
Tonic App
Amount raised in 2024: €10.85M
Tonic App is a digital health company that offers an all-in-one mobile and web platform designed to support medical doctors in their daily practice.
The platform provides access to clinical decision support tools, educational content, AI-powered assistance, job opportunities, and secure communication channels, all within a single interface. With a growing community of over 155,000 physicians across Portugal, Spain, Italy, and France, Tonic App aims to streamline healthcare workflows and enhance collaboration among medical professionals. The company serves various stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, including hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device manufacturers, by facilitating effective engagement with physicians.
In 2024, Tonic App raised €10.85 million in Series A funding to further expand its services and reach.
10
FRVR
Amount raised in 2024: $12.7M
FRVR is a gaming technology company specialising in instant, cross-platform games accessible directly through browsers and messaging platforms.
With a mission to democratize game distribution, FRVR bypasses traditional app stores by embedding games into everyday digital environments, partnering with platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and Samsung Game Launcher.
FRVR has developed over 100 games, including popular titles like Solitaire FRVR, Basketball FRVR, and Krunker. The company has achieved significant reach, with over 2 billion lifetime players and more than 7 billion games played globally.
In 2024, FRVR launched Upit, an AI-powered platform that enables users to create games without coding, furthering its commitment to making game development accessible to all. That same year, the company secured $12.7 million in funding to support its global expansion.
