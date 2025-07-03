Portugal in the spotlight: Europe’s rising tech star

Portugal continues to gain recognition as an emerging European startup hub. While it may not rank among the top 10 tech ecosystems, Portugal’s technology ecosystem contributed about 0.9 per cent of the total amount raised in the European tech ecosystem in 2024.

Additionally, the ecosystem demonstrated robust expansion, with the number of startups growing by 16 per cent to reach 4,719. Startups collectively generated €2.6 billion in turnover (a 17 per cent year-on-year increase) and employed over 26,000 people, despite a modest 4 per cent growth in the number of employees.

Portugal benefits from key enablers, including a strong education system, solid digital infrastructure, and growing R&D and patent activity. Growth is also evident in emerging regional ecosystems. However, challenges persist, such as limited collaboration between academia and business, and regulatory and bureaucratic hurdles that can hamper entrepreneurship and discourage investment.

Here are 10 Portuguese tech companies to watch in 2025.