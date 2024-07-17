Indie Campers raises €35M to enhance RV rental experience worldwide

Lisbon-founded global RV rental platform Indie Campers,has announced the successful completion of a €35 million funding round.

Indico Capital Partners led the round with the participation of Cedrus and GED Ventures.

Founded in 2013, Indie Campers offers flexible and customisable Recreational Vehicle ("RV") travel options through its easy-to-use platform and network of more than 70 locations worldwide.

The company has grown rapidly since its inception, with a fleet of more than 7,000 RVs in three continents and more than twenty countries.

Headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, Indie Campers has more than 500 employees worldwide and intends to continue to invest significantly to strengthen and grow its team.

Albeit profitable since inception, the newly raised funds will be important to support the company's rapid growth and innovation. The capital will be used to invest in the technological development of Indie Campers' digital platform, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience, as the company sets its sights on expanding its global footprint, offering new products and services, and creating great experiences for its customers.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our position as the leading global RV rental platform. This investment will allow us to accelerate the recruitment of top talent in areas such as product, tech, data, and marketing amongst others, which will be critical to ensure the long-term success of the company" says, CEO and Founder Hugo Oliveira.

Stephan de Moraes, Managing General Partner at Indico Capital Partners, added:

"We look forward to supporting Indie Campers. We have followed the company since its inception and are thrilled to have been invited to become shareholders side-by-side with the founder for this next growth phase. It's a remarkable story of grit and entrepreneurship originating from Lisbon and operating globally."

Lead image: Indie Campers. Photo: uncredited.