Propel Finance secures £1.5B, Legaltech Clio acquires vLex for $1B, and GCP's Fund VI closes at £411M

This week we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €3.1 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

We also released our monthly report for June, which covers key investment trends, notable company activities, and emerging industry sectors.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Propel Finance secures £1.5B in funding

🇬🇧 Ferovinum drinks in £400M for worldwide expansion

🇨🇭 Climeworks raises $162M

🇩🇪 Talon.One raises €114.7M to scale its platform for promotions, loyalty and gamification

🇫🇷 Genesis AI, which develops AI basic model for robotics, raises $105M seed funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇪🇸 Legaltech Clio acquires vLex in a $1B deal

🇵🇹Open Cosmos acquires Connected in landmark European spacetech exit

🇵🇹 Defencetech unicorn TEKEVER acquires Cocoon Experience to drive human-centric innovation

🇮🇪 Core Optimisation acquires ClearStory to supercharge global expansion

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 GCP's Fund VI closes at £411M, a 58 per cent increase from Fund V

🪖 Omnes Capital secures €112M first close for Omnes Real Tech 2, backed by EU defence mandate

🌳 Nordic AI startups gain momentum with Alliance VC's €40M Fund

💸 EIFO invests $5M in Ukrainian defencetech Fund D3

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Investor optimism ignites €6.5B funding rally for European tech in June

🇬🇧 UK raises more H1 VC funding than Germany and France combined, new data reveals

🇬🇧 Synthesia unveils new London global HQ, as CEO says it snagged $1.1M revenue in single day

🤖 Alibaba.com launches $1 million competition open to European SMEs

♀️ “Stop censoring our bodies”: 190+ women's healthtech leaders demand action from big tech

🤖 Oxx’s 2025 report reveals the next open source leaders in AI and developer tools

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇮🇪 Belfast femtech startup Joii brings medical-grade period tracking to the masses

🏭 How Geomiq is rewiring custom manufacturing for speed and scale

🇵🇹 Portugal in the spotlight: Europe’s rising tech star

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 Venta AI raises $2M to build Germany’s first AI sales employees

🇨🇭 Beech Biotech awarded $1.9M Gates Foundation grant

🇳🇱 Balthazar raises €1.8M to build OS for deeptech R&D labs

🇬🇧 Arthos raises €625,000 and launches Mozart AI

🇧🇾 Skarbe raises $600,000 to reinvent sales for founders who hate CRMs

🇬🇧 Fuel Ventures backs Eventwise with £525,000 to modernise event budgeting