Why leading enterprises choose Vanta as their TPRM solution

Third-party risk management (TPRM) has become one of the most critical challenges facing modern enterprises. As organisations rely on more vendors, SaaS tools and technology partners, they face less visibility, more scrutiny and growing pressure to prove that third-party risk is being managed effectively.

Every new vendor introduces another potential point of failure, while security teams are spending hours each week on manual reviews, evidence gathering and questionnaires. Customers, leadership and regulators now expect clearer assurance, but traditional vendor reviews can slow teams down without giving them a continuous view of risk.

In Europe, regulations like NIS 2 and DORA are accelerating this pressure by raising the bar for how organisations manage supply chain and vendor security. As vendor ecosystems expand and new technologies are adopted, risk and the pressure to manage it are increasing.

Risk is increasing – and changing in nature

According to Vanta’s State of Trust Report, more than two-thirds of security leaders (72%) say overall risk has never been higher.

This shift is being driven by artificial intelligence (AI). Threats are becoming faster, more scalable and harder to detect. Attacks can be executed in hours, while AI-generated phishing, malware and fraud are growing both in frequency and sophistication.

At the same time, organisations are operating in increasingly complex ecosystems, with 56% reporting a vendor-related breach in the past 6-12 months.

The importance of trust

Trust is critical. Stronger security and compliance directly impact customer trust, and 77% of organisations report that stakeholders now demand verified proof.

But there is a gap between confidence and reality. While 80% of organisations are confident their vendors would disclose a breach, businesses cannot afford to assume vendors are secure; they need verifiable and continuous assurance.

Plus, across Europe, trust is linked closely to privacy. This means that supplier due diligence is about how vendors process, store, transfer and use data – not just whether they suffer a breach.

Privacy becomes even more relevant when AI is involved – which, these days, is across a growing share of vendor products and workflows. Vendors are embedding AI into products and workflows at speed, often without clear governance models. And AI adoption is moving faster than understanding, with around 59% of organisations reporting that AI-related security threats are outpacing their team’s expertise.

To earn trust, organisations must do more to demonstrate privacy, including scrutinising and doubling down on their data handling and privacy obligations.

The assurance tax

Teams are working harder than ever to manage this, but their efforts are often misdirected. Security and compliance teams are buried in manual work, with many gathering evidence, completing questionnaires and responding to vendor reviews.

This growing ‘assurance tax’ – the time spent proving security rather than improving it – is becoming a meaningful operational burden.

For enterprises, the issue is no longer whether vendors have been reviewed once. It is whether vendor risk can be assessed, monitored and evidenced continuously – without adding more manual work to already stretched security teams.

Why leading enterprises choose Vanta as their TPRM solution

Security teams are evolving, moving away from point-in-time reviews toward continuous visibility and AI-driven workflows. Vanta's third-party risk management solution is combining agentic AI, continuous monitoring, and deep GRC integration into a single platform that transforms vendor security from a static, check-the-box exercise into an always-on, intelligent process.

Vanta’s AI-powered TPRM solution automates the most time-consuming parts of vendor risk management. Its AI Agent collects vendor evidence, analyses security documentation against questionnaires, flags risks, and produces prioritised summaries – cutting review cycles by up to 50% and reducing evidence-gathering time by 62%. For vendors, AI pre-fills most questionnaire responses using existing documentation, speeding up turnaround times.

Beyond assessments, Vanta enables continuous risk monitoring by scanning vendor assets and surfacing threats in real time, replacing point-in-time reviews with always-on visibility. It also helps identify unapproved tools through Shadow IT/AI Discovery and streamlines collaboration via Vanta Exchange.

Vanta integrates third-party risk into broader GRC programmes, feeding vendor insights into compliance and risk registers. This creates a single source of truth, simplifies audits, and ensures evidence remains current and aligned with frameworks like ISO 27001, SOC 2, and NIS 2.

What customers say about Vanta

Vanta customer Pigment has been able to operationalise vendor risk at scale, embedding security into its growth without adding unnecessary complexity. With Vanta’s Vendor Risk Management solution, Pigment’s team gets a continually updated overview of the security status of all their vendors. They can respond quickly to security requests, speeding up the sales cycle.

As Quentin Berdugo, Chief Information Security Officer at Pigment, explains: “Vanta alleviated a lot of tedious work … so I could focus on building our security programme and raising our posture.”

Similarly, Duolingo has streamlined the vendor review process through Vanta’s Vendor Risk Management solution. Mandy Matthew, Lead Security Risk Programme Manager, at Duolingo adds: “Everything is in Vanta – automated tests, manual tests, policies, vendor security assessments and more. It helps us express our posture to external parties and communicate our programme internally.”

A new baseline for TPRM

In a world of expanding ecosystems, accelerating AI adoption and rising stakeholder expectations, organisations can’t rely on static approaches to vendor risk.

TPRM is becoming a continuous function that monitors, verifies and improves security across the vendor network over time. By reducing friction in vendor reviews, improving supplier oversight, and helping teams manage trust and privacy continuously, TPRM gives organisations a more reliable way to scale their third-party ecosystems.