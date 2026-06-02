Oplane raises €4.5M to bring security to AI development teams

Swedish cybersecurity startup Oplane has raised €4.5 million in seed funding to help engineering teams address the security risks emerging from AI-assisted software development. The round was led by Seed Capital, with participation from angel investors Emil Eifrem, Robert Lagerström, Joakim Nydrén, and existing investor Icebreaker.vc.

Founded in Malmö by Emil Kvarnhammar, Oscar Andersson, and Anders Söderling, Oplane is building an agentic security platform for teams developing software with AI. As AI coding tools become increasingly embedded in engineering workflows, organisations are able to build and deploy applications faster than ever before. However, the speed of AI-assisted development is making traditional security reviews and manual threat modelling increasingly difficult to sustain.

Oplane addresses this challenge by embedding security directly into the software development process. The platform automatically maps codebase architecture, identifies system-level security requirements, and provides contextual remediation recommendations within developers' existing workflows. By combining expert-level threat modelling with automation, Oplane aims to help organisations identify and address risks before they become vulnerabilities.

As AI-assisted coding becomes mainstream, security risks are growing alongside development speed. Oplane embeds security directly into AI-driven development workflows, helping teams identify and address potential risks before they become vulnerabilities.

Oplane is already working with a growing number of customers and continues to expand adoption of its platform across software development teams. The company is also conducting additional pilot projects as it broadens its customer base and market presence.

With the new funding, Oplane plans to expand across Europe, deepen integrations with AI coding tools such as Claude Code, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot, and grow its team across engineering, cybersecurity, quality assurance, and go-to-market functions.