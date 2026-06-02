Zazume secures €2.5M to grow rental property management business

Spanish proptech company Zazume has raised €2.5 million in a new funding round to support its expansion strategy and accelerate the acquisition of residential property management portfolios across Spain. The round was led by Nordstar and GTV Capital, with participation from existing investors including Sabadell Venture Capital and several family offices.

Founded in Barcelona, Zazume has developed a platform that digitises the residential rental lifecycle by combining proprietary technology, artificial intelligence, and financial services. The company works with property owners and real estate agencies to streamline rental management, offering tools designed to improve operational efficiency and enhance the rental experience.

Zazume currently manages around 3,500 properties and expects to exceed 5,000 by the end of the year as it expands across Spain.

The funding comes after Zazume reached financial break-even, giving the company the option to pursue growth from a position of operational sustainability. According to the company, the new capital will allow it to pursue a more ambitious growth strategy while strengthening its position in Spain's residential rental market.

A significant portion of the funding will be used to acquire property management portfolios from smaller real estate agencies in provincial capitals. Zazume is targeting a highly fragmented market where many agencies focus primarily on property sales and often lack the resources, scale, or technology needed to manage rental portfolios efficiently.

According to the company, the investment will help accelerate growth through acquisitions while creating new opportunities for smaller real estate agencies looking to monetise their property management portfolios.

Zazume has already begun executing this strategy through the acquisition of Zaragoza-based Landa Propiedades, a regional property management company. The company expects to complete several additional agreements this year as it expands its presence in key Spanish markets.

Beyond acquisitions, part of the funding will support sales and marketing activities as Zazume seeks to grow its customer base and strengthen relationships with real estate agencies.

Through a combination of technology, financial services, and acquisitions, Zazume aims to build a larger and more digitalised rental management platform while contributing to the professionalisation of Spain's residential rental sector.