Data/Research

European tech weekly recap: Over €3.1B invested in the tech ecosystem in the last week of May

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €3.1 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 8 hours ago
European tech weekly recap: Over €3.1B invested in the tech ecosystem in the last week of May
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Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €3.1 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The last week of May marked a standout moment for digital infrastructure, with Pure DC’s $2.7 billion raise. Beyond this, the top three industries by funding were energy (€218.6 million), fintech (€94.4 million), and semiconductors (€93.5 million). At the country level, 🇬🇧 the UK took first place (€2.6 billion), largely driven by the Pure DC round, followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€226.5 million) and 🇮🇪 Ireland (€94.4 million).

❗ Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.

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European tech weekly recap: Over €3.1B invested in the tech ecosystem in the last week of May
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