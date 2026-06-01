Berlin-founded Contentful snapped up by Salesforce

Contentful, the German-founded content management company, is to be acquired by US software giant Salesforce, the companies announced today.

Contentful, founded in 2013, has developed an API-first all-in-one hub for developers and content creators to curate, manage and distribute content across different channels, such as blogs, websites, and social media platforms. It has offices in Berlin, London and the US.

It works with over 4,800 brands to deliver “personalised digital experiences at scale," it says.

Salesforce says the acquisition will beef up its AI agent platform Agentforce, giving it a content layer that will mean agents can autonomously deliver personalised, AI-driven content at scale across every channel for enterprises.

Jujhar Singh, president, C360 Applications & Industries, Salesforce, said: “Every meaningful customer interaction depends on three things working together: the right data, the right AI-driven content, and a modern, effortless experience.

"With Contentful, we complete that picture by adding a native, headless, composable content layer that lets Agentforce dynamically assemble and deliver personalised experiences across every channel, at the speed and scale the AI era demands."

Karthik Rau, CEO of Contentful, said: “Joining forces with Salesforce accelerates our mission of enabling modern enterprises to dynamically assemble and deliver rich digital experiences across every channel.

"Our API-first architecture and deep domain expertise fit perfectly into the Salesforce stack.

“Together, we will redefine how brands interact with customers by giving Agentforce the content layer it needs to make every interaction truly engaging."

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Contentful closed a $175 million funding round in 2021, at a valuation of over $3 billion.

The round was led by Tiger Global with Base10 Advancement Initiative and Tidemark participating.

Earlier backers of Contentful include European investor Balderton, which backed it first in 2013.